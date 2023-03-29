Collin Clarke leads Santa Margarita to opening win in Cary, N.C.

Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita struck out 12 in six shutout innings on Wednesday in Cary, N.C.

Few pitchers have enjoyed a better start to the high school baseball season than senior Collin Clarke of Santa Margarita. In his latest performance, Clarke struck out 12 in six scoreless innings to help the Eagles defeat Asheville (N.C.) TC Roberson 6-0 Wednesday in an opening game of the National High School Baseball Invitational in Cary, N.C.

Clarke gave up one walk and five hits. Luke Lavin had two hits and two RBIs. Blake Balsz had an RBI double. Three of the four Southern California teams won their tournament openers.

Santa Margarita's @Collin15Clarke is having a DAY. He's tallied 10 strikeouts through five innings of work 😮‍💨



E5 | Santa Margarita 2, TC Roberson 0 pic.twitter.com/JCNO9CGfHm — USA Baseball Events (@USABEvents) March 29, 2023

Bishop Verot 4, Aquinas 1: Aquinas was limited to three hits in dropping its opener in Cary, N.C. Owen Egan had two of the three hits.

Huntington Beach 6, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 3: Ralphy Velazquez had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Oilers to an opening win in Cary, N.C.

That's a JSerra walk off! 😤 pic.twitter.com/XVuGHp6J6Y — USA Baseball Events (@USABEvents) March 29, 2023

JSerra 4, Houston County (Ga.) 3: The Lions won with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Trent Caraway had two hits.

Bishop Amat 13, Paraclete 0: Raymond Perez had two hits and four RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Valencia 21, Canyon Country Canyon 4: Noah Jaquez went four for four and Will Verlaque had three hits and four RBIs for Valencia.

Saugus 13, Golden Valley 10: TJ Cataldi had two doubles and a single and Derek Hughes contributed four RBIs to lead Saugus.

Chaminade 7, St. Francis 5: Josh Stonehouse had two doubles, a single and three RBIs for Chaminade.