Ella Parker hits home run Nos. 10 and 11 to power Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior Ella Parker, who has committed to Oklahoma, has hit 11 home runs this season.

Oklahoma-bound Ella Parker of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame high is so dangerous that one team this season walked her intentionally with the bases loaded.

She hit two home runs on Tuesday, giving her 11 on the season, to power the Knights to a 4-1 Mission League softball victory over Sierra Canyon.

“They rolled the dice,” Notre Dame coach Justin Siegel said. “She’s really special.”

Sarah Jacobs picked up the pitching victory with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Los Alamitos 8, Marina 0: Berkley Vance threw a five-hit shuout with four strikeouts and Allyssa Ramos had two hits and four RBIs to lead the No. 1-ranked Griffins.

Orange Lutheran 8, Santa Ana Mater Dei 2: Brianne Weiss struck out 10 in a complete game for Orange Lutheran.

Foothill 3, Villa Park 2: Julia Steinberg went three for three to lead Foothill.

Baseball

Huntington Beach 4, Corona del Mar 1: Back in town after winning the National High School Invitational last weekend in Cary, N.C., Huntington Beach continues to win. The Oilers won their 11th consecutive game after defeating Corona del Mar in a Sunset Surf League game.

Carson Lane struck out eight in five scoreless innings while allowing two hits to help the Oilers improve to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in league. They will play Corona del Mar again on Thursday before opening the Boras Classic on Tuesday against La Mirada.

Servite 4, Villa Park 1: Hayden Woodson finished with three hits and while Ben Dominguez and Carter Vanderhook combined on a two-hitter in a quarterfinal game of the National Classic.

San Dimas 5, Bishop Amat 2: Kasen Khansarinia gave up six hits in 6 1/3 innings and also contributed two RBIs to help San Dimas advance to the National Classic semifinals against Servite.

El Dorado 7, Vista Murrieta 3: Isaac Cadena and Lucas Raya each had two RBIs for El Dorado, which will play Cypress in the National Classic semifinals.

Cypress 5, Foothill 1: Wyatt Rosales and Gabe Cobian combined on a seven-hitter while Matthew Morrell contributed a triple and single for Cypress.

Gahr 6, Laguna Beach 0: Noah Andrunas gave up one hit in six innings for Gahr. Angel Cortez had two hits and two RBIs.

Oxnard Pacifica 9, Camarillo 5: Colin Rader had two hits and two RBIs for Pacifica.

Sylmar 14, Chula Vista Mater Dei 12: James Tejada had two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans.

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Crean Lutheran 0: The Mariners improved to 15-2. Chad Gurnea struck out 10.

San Clemente 5, Segerstrom 3: Hayden Dill had a two-run single in the seventh to spark San Clemente.

Corona Centennial 4, El Toro 1: The Huskies advanced to the Ryan Lemmon tournament championship game. Jaden McNeely struck out five in six innings.