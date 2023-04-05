Dijon Stanley is set to challenge Rodrick Pleasant at Arcadia Invitational

Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills finished second in the 400 in last year’s Arcadia Invitational. He’s returning Saturday and also will run in the 200 against Gardena Serra’s Rodrick Pleasant.

For those who enjoy repeating the famous line, “I feel the need . . . the need for speed” from the 1986 movie “Top Gun,” Saturday is shaping up to be a memorable doubleheader of speed in the city of Arcadia.

First, there’s the Santa Anita Derby in the afternoon for thoroughbreds, followed by the Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High at night, when the state record holder for 100 meters, Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra, will be challenged in the 200 by the equally fast Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills in a matchup that should produce lots of oohs and aahs.

They’re football players headed to Oregon and Utah, respectively, and have been competing against each other since their youth days.

Dijon Stanley. Granada Hills. 400. 46.94. Wow. Co-state leader. City champ. pic.twitter.com/KDJwVr5Rc1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 20, 2022

“It’s been some amazing battles,” Pleasant said.

Added Stanley: “Me and Rodrick are good friends. It will be a real good battle. It goes back to when we were kids. I’ve been racing Rodrick for years. I want to give him a run.”

The 200 is not the best event for Pleasant or Stanley. That’s the 100 for Pleasant and 400 for Stanley. Pleasant tied the Trabuco Hills Invitational record in the 100 last week in his first 100 of the season, running 10.40 seconds. Stanley has run the fastest time in the state this year in the 200 at 20.86 and wants to see what he can do against Pleasant.

“I feel I’m a serious contender in the 200,” he said.

The 400 is the race Stanley embraces. He finished third in the state last year in the 400 and is seeking redemption.

“A loss is a loss and I want to come back and avenge myself,” he said.

He has run the 400 for years even though it can be a grueling race producing exhaustion and pain at the end.

“The 100 is 10 seconds,” he said. “You really can’t mess up. You have no time to make mistakes. The 400 I feel is more entertaining. You can build up and develop. You want to leave everything out there. You get up feeling great about yourself knowing you pushed yourself as hard as you could push.”

BREAKING! — @Arcadia_Invite meet acceptances are now posted! A record 690 schools from 36 states sought entry! Not all got in; very tough seeding cutoffs! IMPORTANT: Please read the key bullet points at top of linked page before downloading attachments: https://t.co/6f5uqll9Tn pic.twitter.com/TPr5H6mdVR — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 30, 2023

He won the City Section 400 last year in 46.94 seconds and is the section’s most accomplished 400 runner since David Gettis of Dorsey ran 45.84 to win the 2005 state title.

Stanley’s success in football and track has been a boon for the City Section. He came to Granada Hills from Simi Valley Grace Brethren after his freshman season at a time when City Section football and track were struggling.

He’s paved the way for others to follow, proving you can earn a college scholarship and gain respect in the City Section. He trusted the process.

“I feel great about what I did,” he said. “I can’t take all the accolades. All my coaches and teammates have been helping and supportive. A lot of people may have thought it wouldn’t work and was crazy transferring to a City Section school. But it worked for me and it’s working out for others. It’s bringing life back to the City and that’s what I wanted to do.”

The City Section will be well represented at Arcadia by Carson’s powerful girls’ sprinters, led by the defending state 100 champion Reign Redmond, who has run 11.54 in the 100.

Was happy to PR in all of my events this weekend and earn the Outstanding Athlete of the Meet award for sprints while my friend, Jada Gatlin of Mission Viejo, earned the award for field events with her state-leading triple jump mark of 40’8”! pic.twitter.com/RTtlMVpKeS — Meagan Humphries (@msjumphries) April 3, 2023

Distance standout Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura, shotputter April Fontenette of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and high jumper/long jumper Meagan Humphries of Castaic also will be Arcadia contenders.

Field events begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, with running events at 5 p.m.

Be ready to see speed wherever you are in Arcadia.