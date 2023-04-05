Luke Matlock pitches Cypress into National Classic finale with 1-0 win over El Dorado

Luke Matlock was given one simple assignment Wednesday for Cypress: Pitch your best.

He came through with a four-hit shutout to propel Cypress past El Dorado 1-0 in the semifinals of the National Classic. It was the 13th consecutive victory for Cypress (17-4), which will play Servite in Thursday’s 7 p.m. final at Ameriage Park in Fullerton.

Nick Montgomery drove in the only run with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning and finished with two hits.

Matlock struck out four and walked two.

Servite 4, San Dimas 3: Jaden MacKowiak bailed out the Friars, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to save the National Classic semifinal game. Rocco Regan had three RBIs for San Dimas. Jonathan Rodriguez had a two-run single and Miles Scott had two hits for Servite.

Bishop Amat 4, Villa Park 3: Jacob Campos had a walk-off single in the seventh for Bishop Amat. AJ Krodel had three hits and three RBIs for Villa Park.

Harvard-Westlake 3, Utah American Fork 1: Duncan Marsten, in his longest stint of high school since returning from an arm injury, threw 3 2/3 innings and struck out two, allowing two hits and no walks in the Wolverines’ win in Las Vegas. Freshman James Tronstein had two hits.

Camarillo 5, St. Bonaventure 1: Boston Bateman contributed three hits for Camarillo.

Campbell Hall 7, Liberty 1: Tanner Mahon struck out 10 and also had two hits and two RBIs to help the Vikings improve to 12-1-1.

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Etiwanda 1: The Eagles lost their first Baseline League game. Sophomore Brock Foulds threw a complete game, striking out five and walking one.

Vista Murrieta 5, Foothill 2: David Ruth had two RBIs for Vista Murrieta.

Ventura 6, Oxnard Pacifica 2: Dash Lopez had three hits and Josh Woodworth struck out two in the seventh for the save for Ventura.

Oaks Christian 6, Westlake 0: Joseph Steventon threw a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Oaks Christian.

Calabasas 11, West Ranch 4: Nate Castellon had two hits and four RBIs for the Coyotes.

Newbury Park 6, Thousand Oaks 5: Tyler Field contributed three hits and three RBIs for Newbury Park.

Mission Viejo 7, Ayala 3: Seth Mannos finished with three hits for Mission Viejo.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Crean Lutheran 3: Catherine Benitez and Annika Sogsti each hit home runs for Pacifica.

Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 2: Anahi Arreola delivered her 14th home run of the season for Oaks Christian in the Marmonte League game.

