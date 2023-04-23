High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores
BASEBALL
Adelanto 9, Silverado 7
Agoura 13, Canyon Country Canyon 2
Aquinas 4, Woodcrest Christian 0
Arlington 4, Long Beach Wilson 3
Camarillo 7, Newbury Park 6
Castaic 7, St. Bonaventure 3
Cerritos 6, Fullerton 2
Chavez 11, Reseda 1
Corona 11, Etiwanda 2
Crean Lutheran 5, Brea Olinda 1
Dos Pueblos 10, Mission Prep 3
Eisenhower 18, Arroyo Valley 8
El Segundo 9, Los Angeles Roosevelt 2
Estancia 8, Pioneer 6
Fontana 17, Riverside Notre Dame 1
Foothill 6, San Clemente 2
Fountain Valley 7, Santa Fe 4
Gahr 6, Hart 1
Harbor Teacher 10, Fairfax 1
La Habra 9, Santa Ana 6
Lancaster Desert Christian 7, Santa Clarita Christian 1
Legacy 5, Monroe 3
Leuzinger 14, Lawndale 8
Los Angeles CES 11, Chavez 3
Loyola 4, Cathedral 2
Maranatha 9, Charter Oak 7
Los Angeles Marshall 18, Valley Arts//Sciences 3
Mayfair 7, Valley View 3
Mendez 14, Arleta 8
Muir 8, Duarte 5
Murrieta Valley 6, Sonora 0
New Roads 18, Hawthorne Math/Science 2
North Hollywood 7, Maywood CES 1
Nuview Bridge 5, San Jacinto Valley Academy 2
Ocean View 4, Lakewood 2
Ontario Christian 6, Colony 4
Orange 24, Magnolia 1
Orange Vista 7, Rancho Verde 1
Oxnard 10, Channel Islands 3
Oxnard Pacifica 7, Garfield 2
Palisades 13, San Pedro 1
Paloma Valley 13, Chaparral 2
Peninsula 2, Santa Monica 0
Port of Los Angeles 15, West Adams 6
Portola 5, Irvine University 3
Redlands 6, Ramona 4
Riverside Poly 9, Hillcrest 7
Santa Rosa Academy 21, California Military 0
Schurr 7, Village Christian 4
South Hills 5, La Quinta 1
St. Anthony 8, Sage Hill 2
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 17, California Military 5
Sun Valley Poly 6, Chatsworth 3
Temecula Valley 9, Great Oak 0
Thacher 16, Santa Clara 2
Torrance 6, Saugus 2
Tustin 4, Esperanza 0
Venice 7, San Fernando 2
Ventura 4, Nordhoff 3
Verdugo Hills 8, Roybal 3
Villa Park 2, Santa Margarita 1
West Torrance 5, Redondo 4
Western Christian 6, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 2
SOFTBALL
Alhambra 3, Eagle Rock 2
Beaumont 16, Citrus Valley 0
Brea Olinda 7, Yorba Linda 4
Burbank Burroughs 4, Long Beach Wilson 3
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 11, St. Genevieve 0
Carson 3, Granada Hills Kennedy 1
Carson 8, Simi Valley 3
Chavez 7, Bravo 2
Covina 12, San Dimas 11
Don Lugo 13, Chino 12
Elsinore 6, Lakeside 5
Flintridge Sacred Heart 10, Immaculate Heart 1
Fountain Valley 12, Edison 2
Glendora 8-3, Claremont 0-1
Granada Hills 11, West Ranch 7
Granada Hills 12, Highland 0
Hawthorne 9, Firebaugh 6
La Canada 8, Monrovia 7
La Mirada 2, Norco 1
Long Beach Wilson 5, Rosary 4
Paraclete 7, St. Joseph 1
Righetti 4, Thousand Oaks 0
Riverside North 11, Moreno Valley 3
San Marcos 18, Santa Clara 1
Santa Paula 5, San Marcos 1
South Hills 12, Downey 0
Sunny Hills 11, Rosary 1
Valley View 3, Westlake 1
West Ranch 7, Highland 5
Woodbridge 16, Portola 0
