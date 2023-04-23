Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Adelanto 9, Silverado 7

Agoura 13, Canyon Country Canyon 2

Aquinas 4, Woodcrest Christian 0

Arlington 4, Long Beach Wilson 3

Camarillo 7, Newbury Park 6

Castaic 7, St. Bonaventure 3

Cerritos 6, Fullerton 2

Chavez 11, Reseda 1

Corona 11, Etiwanda 2

Crean Lutheran 5, Brea Olinda 1

Dos Pueblos 10, Mission Prep 3

Eisenhower 18, Arroyo Valley 8

El Segundo 9, Los Angeles Roosevelt 2

Estancia 8, Pioneer 6

Fontana 17, Riverside Notre Dame 1

Foothill 6, San Clemente 2

Fountain Valley 7, Santa Fe 4

Gahr 6, Hart 1

Harbor Teacher 10, Fairfax 1

La Habra 9, Santa Ana 6

Lancaster Desert Christian 7, Santa Clarita Christian 1

Legacy 5, Monroe 3

Leuzinger 14, Lawndale 8

Los Angeles CES 11, Chavez 3

Loyola 4, Cathedral 2

Maranatha 9, Charter Oak 7

Los Angeles Marshall 18, Valley Arts//Sciences 3

Mayfair 7, Valley View 3

Mendez 14, Arleta 8

Muir 8, Duarte 5

Murrieta Valley 6, Sonora 0

New Roads 18, Hawthorne Math/Science 2

North Hollywood 7, Maywood CES 1

Nuview Bridge 5, San Jacinto Valley Academy 2

Ocean View 4, Lakewood 2

Ontario Christian 6, Colony 4

Orange 24, Magnolia 1

Orange Vista 7, Rancho Verde 1

Oxnard 10, Channel Islands 3

Oxnard Pacifica 7, Garfield 2

Palisades 13, San Pedro 1

Paloma Valley 13, Chaparral 2

Peninsula 2, Santa Monica 0

Port of Los Angeles 15, West Adams 6

Portola 5, Irvine University 3

Redlands 6, Ramona 4

Riverside Poly 9, Hillcrest 7

Santa Rosa Academy 21, California Military 0

Schurr 7, Village Christian 4

South Hills 5, La Quinta 1

St. Anthony 8, Sage Hill 2

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 17, California Military 5

Sun Valley Poly 6, Chatsworth 3

Temecula Valley 9, Great Oak 0

Thacher 16, Santa Clara 2

Torrance 6, Saugus 2

Tustin 4, Esperanza 0

Venice 7, San Fernando 2

Ventura 4, Nordhoff 3

Verdugo Hills 8, Roybal 3

Villa Park 2, Santa Margarita 1

West Torrance 5, Redondo 4

Western Christian 6, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 2

SOFTBALL

Alhambra 3, Eagle Rock 2

Beaumont 16, Citrus Valley 0

Brea Olinda 7, Yorba Linda 4

Burbank Burroughs 4, Long Beach Wilson 3

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 11, St. Genevieve 0

Carson 3, Granada Hills Kennedy 1

Carson 8, Simi Valley 3

Chavez 7, Bravo 2

Covina 12, San Dimas 11

Don Lugo 13, Chino 12

Elsinore 6, Lakeside 5

Flintridge Sacred Heart 10, Immaculate Heart 1

Fountain Valley 12, Edison 2

Glendora 8-3, Claremont 0-1

Granada Hills 11, West Ranch 7

Granada Hills 12, Highland 0

Hawthorne 9, Firebaugh 6

La Canada 8, Monrovia 7

La Mirada 2, Norco 1

Long Beach Wilson 5, Rosary 4

Paraclete 7, St. Joseph 1

Righetti 4, Thousand Oaks 0

Riverside North 11, Moreno Valley 3

San Marcos 18, Santa Clara 1

Santa Paula 5, San Marcos 1

South Hills 12, Downey 0

Sunny Hills 11, Rosary 1

Valley View 3, Westlake 1

West Ranch 7, Highland 5

Woodbridge 16, Portola 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement