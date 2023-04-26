Easton Hawk is getting into shape as Granada Hills improves to 11-0 in West Valley League

Easton Hawk of Granada Hills threw four scoreless innings against Chatsworth.

Granada Hills won its 11th consecutive West Valley League baseball game on Wednesday, and most importantly in preparation for the playoffs, the Highlanders’ potential top pitcher, Easton Hawk, threw four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk in a 4-1 victory over Chatsworth.

Hawk, a UCLA commit, started the season only serving as a hitter while resting his arm. He’s still has several more weeks to get into top shape before the City Section Open Division playoffs. He threw 60 pitches, his longest stint of the season.

City MVP candidate Miles Ortiz had three hits for the Highlanders (18-5, 11-0), the favorite to be the No. 1 seed if they can finish off the league season strong. The championship game is set for May 27 at Dodger Stadium.

Birmingham 7, Taft 0: Daniel Flores struck out seven with no walks in six innings for the Patriots in a West Valley League victory.

El Camino Real 7, Cleveland 4: Jacob Rosenfeld hit a two-run home run and Jonathan Bogacz had two hits and two RBIs to help the Royals win an important West Valley League game to keep them in the hunt for third place.

La Mirada won the Gateway League title behind three UCLA commits: Travis Friend (left), Aiden Aguayo and Maverek Russell, all sophomores. (Nick Koza)

La Mirada 2, Gahr 1: The Matadores clinched the Gateway League championship. Walker Calvo threw four scoreless innings and Benjamin Kim had two hits. Aiden Aguayo hit a home run.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, St. Franics 0: Oliver Boone threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, followed by Erik Puodziunas finishing up for the save to help No. 1 Notre Dame improve to 25-2.

Tesoro 9, Capistrano Valley 8: The Titans clinched the South Coast League title with an eight-inning win. Carter Jorissen hit a two-run home run in the seventh to tie the game and Tanner Tobias drove in a run in the eighth for the win. Tesoro used six pitchers.

Santa Margarita 9, St. John Bosco 4: Logan de Groot and Drew Rutter each hit home runs and Sammy Cova struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings for Santa Margarita.

Calabasas 5, Oaks Christian 3: The Coyotes stayed alive in the Marmonte League title race behind Sean Sims, who had a home run and two RBIs.

Newbury Park 6, Westlake 4: Evan Needham had four RBIs for the Panthers.

Agoura 6, Thousand Oaks 2: Ethan Kearney had three hits and Braylen Dritz struck out 11 for the Chargers.

Bishop Amat 2, La Salle 1: Juan Peinado broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the seventh for Bishop Amat. Moises Escobedo struck out three and walked none in six innings.

Granada Hills Kennedy 10, Van Nuys 0: The Golden Cougars improved to 7-1 in the Valley Mission League.

Simi Valley 8, Moorpark 0: Benjamin Schweit threw a complete game while allowing four hits for Simi Valley.

Dana Hills 6, Trabuco Hills 1: Jack Gallison struck out four in four scoreless innings for Dana Hills.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 4, JSerra 1: Tuning up for the playoffs, the Lancers got 16 strikeouts from Brianne Weiss in the Trinity League win.

Louisville 11, Sierra Canyon 9: Sophia Stein had four RBIs, including a game-winning three-run home run, for Louisville.