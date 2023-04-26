High school boys’ volleyball: Wednesday’s playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Wednesday
Pool A
Loyola d, Beckman, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Corona del Mar d. Edison, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17
Pool B
Newport Harbor d. Huntington Beach, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12
Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 25-23, 25-18, 28-26
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Pool A -- #8 Edison (0-1) at #1 Loyola (1-0), #5 Beckman (0-1) at #4 Corona del Mar (1-0)
Pool B -- #7 Mater Dei (0-1) at #2 Newport Harbor (1-0), #6 Huntington Beach (0-1) at #3 Mira Costa (1-0).
May 6, 6 p.m.
Pool A -- #4 Corona del Mar at #1 Loyola, #8 Edison at #5 Beckman
Pool B -- #3 Mira Costa at #2 Newport Harbor, #7 Mater Dei at #6 Huntington Beach.
NOTE: Championship, Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, May 13, 7 p.m. at Cerritos College.
