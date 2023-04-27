Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Adelanto 3, Victor Valley 1

Agoura 6, Thousand Oaks 2

Ambassador 10, Compton Early College 6

Animo De La Hoya 21, Camino Nuevo 7

Arlington 4, Hillcrest 1

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 18, California Military 6

Bishop Amat 2, La Salle 1

Bosco Tech 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4

Buckley 10, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0

Chino 5, Chaffey 1

Citrus Hill 7, West Valley 2

Cobalt 6, Academy for Academic Excellence 5

Contreras 13, Los Angeles Kennedy 1

Dana Hills 6, Trabuco Hills 1

Desert Chapel 8, Weaver 1

Don Lugo 5, Montclair 4

Edgewood 12, Bassett 0

Etiwanda 6, Damien 5

Fontana 22, Arroyo Valley 12

Foothill Tech 8,Nordhoff 1

Franklin 8, Eagle Rock 7

Granada Hills 4, Chatsworth 1

Granada Hills Kennedy 10, Van Nuys 0

Great Oak 13, Chaparral 2

Irvine University 8, Sage Hill 4

Jurupa Valley 15, Rubidoux 0

Kaiser 5, Summit 1

La Mirada 2, Gahr 1

Laguna Hills 9, Irvine 0

Liberty 6, San Jacinto 1

Loma Linda Academy 17, La Verne Lutheran 0

Los Angeles Hamilton 2, Los Angeles University 0

Los Angeles Marshall 10, Lincoln 0

Milken 10, Yeshiva 0

Mission Viejo 10, El Toro 9

Norco 10, Corona Centennial 2

North Hollywood 20, Grant 1

Nuview Bridge 24, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 7

Oakwood 5, de Toledo 1

Ontario 3, Baldwin Park 2

Palm Desert 8, Palm Springs 4

Paramount 18, Dominguez 0

Portola 5, Beckman 3

Ramona 1, Patriot 0

Rim of the World 4, Colton 0

Riverside Notre Dame 13, Eisenhower 3

San Fernando 6, Reseda 2

Santa Margarita 9, St. John Bosco 4

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2,St. Francis 0

Simi Valley 8, Moorpark 0

South Hills 18, Rowland 0

St. Genevieve 20, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0

St. Monica Academy 10, Santa Clarita Christian 4

Sun Valley Magnet 19, Discovery 1

Tahquitz 16, Perris 2

Temecula Prep 5, Santa Rosa Academy 2

Temecula Valley 12, Murrieta Mesa 2

Upland 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Vaughn 8, Sherman Oaks CES 6

Verdugo Hills 15, Arleta 1

Walnut 6, Diamond Bar 1

Western Christian 9, Downey Calvary Chapel 2

Windward 5, Brentwood 3

Woodbridge 4, Northwood 0

SOFTBALL

Anaheim 13, Magnolia 3

Animo Venice 21, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 7

Baldwin Park 6, Ontario 5

Barstow 15, Silverado 5

Birmingham 3, El Camino Real 2

Bravo 19, Marquez 1

Brea Olinda 3, Foothill 2

Buena 8, San Marcos 4

California 10, El Rancho 0

Canyon Country Canyon 13, Castaic 3

Canyon Springs 8, Vista del Lago 3

Capistrano Valley 5, San Clemente 1

Capistrano Valley Christian 5-22, Downey Calvary Chapel 1-9

Cerritos Valley Christian 21, Heritage Christian 16

Chaminade 9, Alemany 4

Chino Hills 17, Los Osos 1

Culver City 1, Santa Monica 0

Don Lugo 14, Montclair 6

Dos Pueblos 14, Ventura 3

Dymally 17, Crenshaw 4

Eagle Rock 13, Sotomayor 0

El Segundo 16, Lawndale 0

El Toro 12, Trabuco Hills 6

Elsinore 6, Orange Vista 2

Esperanza 6, Anaheim Canyon 4

Gardena 17, Narbonne 3

Garfield 4, Legacy 0

Granada Hills 10-14, Chatsworth 0-0

Great Oak 9, Chaparral 6

Hawkins 18, Los Angeles Jordan 8

Heritage 3, Hemet 2

Immaculate Heart 7, Alverno 5

Jurupa Hills 5, Kaiser 1

Keppel 6, Montebello 2

Knight 23, Antelope Valley 0

La Serna 15, Whittier 0

Laguna Hills 8, Portola 1

Lennox Academy 13, Hawthorne Math/Science 5

Loara 16, Bolsa Grande 2

Los Altos 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Louisville 11, Sierra Canyon 9

Maywood 19, Elizabeth 0

Miller 17, Indian Springs 14

Mission Viejo 1, Tesoro 0

Murrieta Mesa 20, Temecula Valley 1

Norte Vista 12, La Sierra 2

North Torrance 3, West Torrance 0

Ocean View 12, Westminster 4

Orange Lutheran 4, JSerra 1

Oxnard Pacifica 16, Santa Barbara 6

Paraclete 9-7, Saint Joseph 5-6

Rio Mesa 11, Oxnard 2

Riverside North 19, Moreno Valley 0

San Jacinto 12, Perris 2

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 10, Costa Mesa 0

Santa Rosa Academy 20, Temecula Prep 0

Savanna 5, Santa Ana Valley 4

Schurr 10, Alhambra 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Viewpoint 0

South Hills 12, Rowland 0

St. Monica 15, Beverly Hills 1

Stella 21, Animo Robinson 12

Sun Valley Poly 24, Grant 0

Sunny Hills 7, Sonora 6

Temple City 10, Monrovia 6

University Prep 7, Academy of Careers and Exploration 4

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 17, Animo Bunche 2

Vasquez 15, Faith Baptist 6

West Ranch 11, Golden Valley 1

Western Christian 14, Samueli 1

Whittier Christian 12, Village Christian 2

Wilmington Banning 16, Santee 2

Yorba Linda 5, El Dorado 2

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement