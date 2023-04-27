High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Adelanto 3, Victor Valley 1
Agoura 6, Thousand Oaks 2
Ambassador 10, Compton Early College 6
Animo De La Hoya 21, Camino Nuevo 7
Arlington 4, Hillcrest 1
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 18, California Military 6
Bishop Amat 2, La Salle 1
Bosco Tech 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4
Buckley 10, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0
Chino 5, Chaffey 1
Citrus Hill 7, West Valley 2
Cobalt 6, Academy for Academic Excellence 5
Contreras 13, Los Angeles Kennedy 1
Dana Hills 6, Trabuco Hills 1
Desert Chapel 8, Weaver 1
Don Lugo 5, Montclair 4
Edgewood 12, Bassett 0
Etiwanda 6, Damien 5
Fontana 22, Arroyo Valley 12
Foothill Tech 8,Nordhoff 1
Franklin 8, Eagle Rock 7
Granada Hills 4, Chatsworth 1
Granada Hills Kennedy 10, Van Nuys 0
Great Oak 13, Chaparral 2
Irvine University 8, Sage Hill 4
Jurupa Valley 15, Rubidoux 0
Kaiser 5, Summit 1
La Mirada 2, Gahr 1
Laguna Hills 9, Irvine 0
Liberty 6, San Jacinto 1
Loma Linda Academy 17, La Verne Lutheran 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 2, Los Angeles University 0
Los Angeles Marshall 10, Lincoln 0
Milken 10, Yeshiva 0
Mission Viejo 10, El Toro 9
Norco 10, Corona Centennial 2
North Hollywood 20, Grant 1
Nuview Bridge 24, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 7
Oakwood 5, de Toledo 1
Ontario 3, Baldwin Park 2
Palm Desert 8, Palm Springs 4
Paramount 18, Dominguez 0
Portola 5, Beckman 3
Ramona 1, Patriot 0
Rim of the World 4, Colton 0
Riverside Notre Dame 13, Eisenhower 3
San Fernando 6, Reseda 2
Santa Margarita 9, St. John Bosco 4
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2,St. Francis 0
Simi Valley 8, Moorpark 0
South Hills 18, Rowland 0
St. Genevieve 20, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0
St. Monica Academy 10, Santa Clarita Christian 4
Sun Valley Magnet 19, Discovery 1
Tahquitz 16, Perris 2
Temecula Prep 5, Santa Rosa Academy 2
Temecula Valley 12, Murrieta Mesa 2
Upland 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Vaughn 8, Sherman Oaks CES 6
Verdugo Hills 15, Arleta 1
Walnut 6, Diamond Bar 1
Western Christian 9, Downey Calvary Chapel 2
Windward 5, Brentwood 3
Woodbridge 4, Northwood 0
SOFTBALL
Anaheim 13, Magnolia 3
Animo Venice 21, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 7
Baldwin Park 6, Ontario 5
Barstow 15, Silverado 5
Birmingham 3, El Camino Real 2
Bravo 19, Marquez 1
Brea Olinda 3, Foothill 2
Buena 8, San Marcos 4
California 10, El Rancho 0
Canyon Country Canyon 13, Castaic 3
Canyon Springs 8, Vista del Lago 3
Capistrano Valley 5, San Clemente 1
Capistrano Valley Christian 5-22, Downey Calvary Chapel 1-9
Cerritos Valley Christian 21, Heritage Christian 16
Chaminade 9, Alemany 4
Chino Hills 17, Los Osos 1
Culver City 1, Santa Monica 0
Don Lugo 14, Montclair 6
Dos Pueblos 14, Ventura 3
Dymally 17, Crenshaw 4
Eagle Rock 13, Sotomayor 0
El Segundo 16, Lawndale 0
El Toro 12, Trabuco Hills 6
Elsinore 6, Orange Vista 2
Esperanza 6, Anaheim Canyon 4
Gardena 17, Narbonne 3
Garfield 4, Legacy 0
Granada Hills 10-14, Chatsworth 0-0
Great Oak 9, Chaparral 6
Hawkins 18, Los Angeles Jordan 8
Heritage 3, Hemet 2
Immaculate Heart 7, Alverno 5
Jurupa Hills 5, Kaiser 1
Keppel 6, Montebello 2
Knight 23, Antelope Valley 0
La Serna 15, Whittier 0
Laguna Hills 8, Portola 1
Lennox Academy 13, Hawthorne Math/Science 5
Loara 16, Bolsa Grande 2
Los Altos 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Louisville 11, Sierra Canyon 9
Maywood 19, Elizabeth 0
Miller 17, Indian Springs 14
Mission Viejo 1, Tesoro 0
Murrieta Mesa 20, Temecula Valley 1
Norte Vista 12, La Sierra 2
North Torrance 3, West Torrance 0
Ocean View 12, Westminster 4
Orange Lutheran 4, JSerra 1
Oxnard Pacifica 16, Santa Barbara 6
Paraclete 9-7, Saint Joseph 5-6
Rio Mesa 11, Oxnard 2
Riverside North 19, Moreno Valley 0
San Jacinto 12, Perris 2
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 10, Costa Mesa 0
Santa Rosa Academy 20, Temecula Prep 0
Savanna 5, Santa Ana Valley 4
Schurr 10, Alhambra 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Viewpoint 0
South Hills 12, Rowland 0
St. Monica 15, Beverly Hills 1
Stella 21, Animo Robinson 12
Sun Valley Poly 24, Grant 0
Sunny Hills 7, Sonora 6
Temple City 10, Monrovia 6
University Prep 7, Academy of Careers and Exploration 4
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 17, Animo Bunche 2
Vasquez 15, Faith Baptist 6
West Ranch 11, Golden Valley 1
Western Christian 14, Samueli 1
Whittier Christian 12, Village Christian 2
Wilmington Banning 16, Santee 2
Yorba Linda 5, El Dorado 2
