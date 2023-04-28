Campbell High names former UCLA assistant David Grace its boys’ basketball coach

UCLA assistant coach David Grace, right, talks to UCLA players during a timeout at an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Campbell Hall High has hired former UCLA assistant David Grace as the school’s next boys’ basketball coach, according to an announcement by athletic director Kris King.

Grace was an assistant coach with UCLA for five years before the school opted not to renew his contract. Seven months after his departure, he was named in a federal basketball corruption investigation. UCLA officials told The Times they didn’t believe Grace’s phone calls referenced in the investigation indicated any improper conduct. A Times investigation recently found the FBI probe ultimately didn’t lead to major changes within college basketball and failed to generate meaningful charges against most of those initially accused of crimes.

After leaving the Bruins, Campbell worked as an assistant at Cal and Vanderbilt, where he helped recruit Sierra Canyon’s Scotty Pippen Jr. and KJ Martin. Most recently, he served as the head coach at Centennial High in Arizona, a powerhouse high school program who went 18-11 this past season.

Grace played a major role in helping UCLA develop some of the best recruiting classes in the country during his tenure, including future NBA players Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Kevon Looney and Norman Powell. He also began his coaching career at the AAU level, most notably overseeing future pros while leading teams affiliated with the Compton Magic.

“With David’s experience at renowned college programs and his skill development success with middle and high school players, we are confident that David will build upon our culture and lead our program both on and off the court,” King wrote in the announcement.

Grace’s hire comes at a pivotal moment in the basketball program’s future, which could become a major name in Southern California. Bryce James, the son of LeBron James and brother of Bronny James who earned sparse playing time at Sierra Canyon as a sophomore, is widely expected to transfer to Campbell Hall. The move would inject a wave of attention to a basketball program that’s sputtered during the last four seasons, but previously produced NBA-caliber talent such as brothers Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday.

In March, former Campbell Hall head coach Steve Tolbert told the Times’ Eric Sondheimer that he had resigned and wasn’t forced out with the expected arrival of James. Tolbert will continue working at the school.