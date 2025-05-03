High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 4
Corona Santiago d. Woodcrest Christian, 3-1
Westlake d. Crescenta Valley, 3-0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Western, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18
Santa Barbara d. Santa Ana Foothill, 3-2
Dos Pueblos d. Fontana, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23
Crean Lutheran d. Thousand Oaks, 3-1
Sage Hill d. Pasadena Poly, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22
Royal d. Long Beach Wilson, 29-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16
DIVISION 6
Rio Hondo Prep d. St. Monica, 3-2
Quartz Hill d. Leuzinger, 3-1
Village Christian d. Corona Centennial, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Oxford Academy d. Westminster La Quinta, 25-15, 26-24, 25-11
OC Pacifica Christian d. Rancho Cucamonga, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Laguna Blanca d. La Canada, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-23
Yucaipa d. Anaheim, 3-2
El Toro d. Norwalk, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
DIVISION 8
Lancaster Desert Christian d. Miller, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Carpinteria d. Montclair, 3-0
Katella d. Highland, 13-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21
Southlands Christian d. Nuview Bridge, 3-0
Channel Islands d. Magnolia, 3-2
Wildwood d. Century, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
Avalon d. Orange Vista, 3-1
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#8 San Clemente at #1 Mira Costa
#5 Beckman at #4 Corona del Mar
Pool B
#7 Redondo Union at #2 Huntington Beach
#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Loyola
