High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 4

Corona Santiago d. Woodcrest Christian, 3-1

Westlake d. Crescenta Valley, 3-0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Western, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18

Santa Barbara d. Santa Ana Foothill, 3-2

Dos Pueblos d. Fontana, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23

Crean Lutheran d. Thousand Oaks, 3-1

Sage Hill d. Pasadena Poly, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

Royal d. Long Beach Wilson, 29-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16

DIVISION 6

Rio Hondo Prep d. St. Monica, 3-2

Quartz Hill d. Leuzinger, 3-1

Village Christian d. Corona Centennial, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Oxford Academy d. Westminster La Quinta, 25-15, 26-24, 25-11

OC Pacifica Christian d. Rancho Cucamonga, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

Laguna Blanca d. La Canada, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-23

Yucaipa d. Anaheim, 3-2

El Toro d. Norwalk, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

DIVISION 8

Lancaster Desert Christian d. Miller, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Carpinteria d. Montclair, 3-0

Katella d. Highland, 13-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Southlands Christian d. Nuview Bridge, 3-0

Channel Islands d. Magnolia, 3-2

Wildwood d. Century, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Avalon d. Orange Vista, 3-1

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#8 San Clemente at #1 Mira Costa

#5 Beckman at #4 Corona del Mar

Pool B

#7 Redondo Union at #2 Huntington Beach

#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Loyola

