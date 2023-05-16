High school baseball: Tuesday’s Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
JSerra 8, Corona 0
Santa Margarita 5, Orange Lutheran 1
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
Crespi 5, Aquinas 3 (8)
South Hills 5, Calabasas 1
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
Aliso Niguel 1, Yorba Linda 0
San Marcos 2, Westlake 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Tuesday
Crean Lutheran 9, Sultana 6
Anaheim Canyon 7, Linfield Christian 3
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Tuesday
Apple Valley 11, Bishop Montgomery 8
Peninsula 2, Shadow Hills 1
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Tuesday
Castaic 6, Bloomington 1
Hesperia Christian 3, San Marino 1
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Tuesday
Ganesha 3, Brentwood 0
Fillmore 4, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1
Championships, Friday-Saturday at Blair Field (Long Beach), schedule tba
Division 1: #2 Santa Margarita vs. #4 JSerra
Division 2: #2 South Hills vs, Crespi
Division 3: Aliso Niguel vs. #3 San Marcos
Division 4: #1 Crean Lutheran vs. Anaheim Canyon
Division 5: #4 Apple Valley vs. #3 Peninsula
Division 6: Hesperia Christian vs. Castaic
Division 7: #1 Ganesha vs. Fillmore
