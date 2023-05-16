High school baseball: Tuesday’s Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

Championships, Friday-Saturday at Blair Field (Long Beach), schedule tba Division 1: #2 Santa Margarita vs. #4 JSerra Division 2: #2 South Hills vs, Crespi Division 3: Aliso Niguel vs. #3 San Marcos Division 4: #1 Crean Lutheran vs. Anaheim Canyon Division 5: #4 Apple Valley vs. #3 Peninsula Division 6: Hesperia Christian vs. Castaic Division 7: #1 Ganesha vs. Fillmore

