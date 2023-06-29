Birmingham star cornerback/receiver Peyton Waters commits to Washington

Peyton Waters of Birmingham makes an over-the-shoulder catch for an interception against Venice.

Peyton Waters was a basketball player when he arrived at Lake Balboa Birmingham High in the fall of 2020. He didn’t go out for football during the pandemic season in the spring. It took him just two seasons of varsity football to become the best two-way player in the City Section as a cornerback and receiver. On Thursday, he committed to the University of Washington during an announcement in the school gym.

Waters’ meteoric rise is no fluke. His athleticism, instincts and length translates into being an impact player. He was the City Section Open Division player of the year in 2022.

Birmingham opening drive of third quarter uses almost 8 minutes. Peyton Waters scores. 21-21. pic.twitter.com/KllaOOwhOe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 4, 2022

As a junior, he caught 60 passes for 1,077 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was used as a Wildcat quarterback, rushing for 491 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 38 solo tackles and four interceptions.

At 6 feet 2 and 180 pounds, Waters has a 4.1 grade-point average and made official recruiting visits to UCLA, Washington, Stanford, Northwestern and Utah.

Sophomore Peyton Waters has a TD catch and now this for Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/pXpo9Gi1nF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 28, 2021

He took over for receiver-defensive end Arlis Boardingham, who is now at Florida, to lead Birmingham past Garfield in the City Section Open Division championship game. He figures to play cornerback in college and his continued progress at the position makes him an intriguing prospect.