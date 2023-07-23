Edison is set to open the football season with two games in Hawaii

Edison quarterback Parker Awad during the team’s opener last season. Edison opens the 2023 season by playing two games in Hawaii.

Edison football coach Jeff Grady is going where few have gone before, taking his team on a nine-day trip to Maui to open the 2023 season with two games against opponents in Hawaii.

“We figure we’re spending a week there, let’s see if we can do something different,” he said.

Edison, which begins official practice on Monday wearing helmets, will fly in Aug. 10, then play Baldwin of Wailuku on Aug. 12. The team will play another game Aug. 18, against Lahainaluna, then fly back home the next morning. Eighty players are making the trip, along with coaches and lots of parents.

Advertisement

Is it a vacation or business trip? That’s going to be the challenge for Grady. He wants his players to enjoy the experience and bond together but winning two games would certainly be a great start to the season.

“These trips are always fun developing team chemistry,” he said.

Edison has been fundraising since January to pay for transportation and lodging. “I’ve had a few people reach out, ‘How are you doing this?’” Grady said.

Players have been warned to follow team rules or they could find themselves on a plane back home, paying for the flight themselves.

Of course, the big question to be learned on this trip is who is the best surfer on the football team and who is the best golfer? The team hotel has a golf course, and the ocean will allow plenty of surfing opportunities.

Advertisement

Stay tuned.