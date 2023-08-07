Running backs to watch this fall in the Southland

St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones evades two Mater Dei defenders for a big gain during a game last season.

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games. Here’s a look at the running backs to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Asa Chatman, Murrieta Valley, 5-10, 185, Sr.: Versatile athlete who scored 20 touchdowns.

Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, 6-2, 210, Jr.: He’s physical, aggressive and tough to bring down.

Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon, 5-9, 183, Jr.: He’s the reigning Mission League MVP.

Nathaniel Frazier, Mater Dei, 5-11, 195, Sr.: Georgia commit ran a 10.58 100 meters to go along with his size.

Cameron Jones, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 230, Sr.: UCLA commit scored 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Josh Joyner, Oxnard Pacifica, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Washington State commit is terrific catching passes.

Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra, 5-10, 215, Sr.: He’s been bowling over defenders for three seasons.

Dylan Riley, Rancho Verde, 6-0, 190, Sr.: Rushed for nearly 1,700 yards last season.

Darrell Stanley, Granada Hills, 5-11, 150, Jr.: Ready to impress with his speed.

Jordan Washington, Long Beach Jordan, 5-11, 170, Sr.: Arizona commit has run 100 in 10.24 seconds.

Rising prospects

DeShawn Cobbs, Fullerton, 6-0, 210, Sr.: Bruising running back gained 1,305 yards.

Damian Cornejo, Garfield, 5-7, 170, Sr.: Scored 27 touchdowns.

Karson Cox, Oak Hills, 6-0, 195, Jr.: Fast, elusive and tough.

Isaiah Rameau, Chatsworth, 5-11, 195, Sr.: Rushed for 2,434 yards last season.

Ayden Ramirez, Salesian, 5-8, 180, Jr.: Rushed for 1,889 yards as a sophomore.