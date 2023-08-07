Advertisement
Running backs to watch this fall in the Southland

St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones evades two Mater Dei defenders for a big gain
St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones evades two Mater Dei defenders for a big gain during a game last season.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games. Here’s a look at the running backs to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Asa Chatman, Murrieta Valley, 5-10, 185, Sr.: Versatile athlete who scored 20 touchdowns.

Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, 6-2, 210, Jr.: He’s physical, aggressive and tough to bring down.

Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon, 5-9, 183, Jr.: He’s the reigning Mission League MVP.

Nathaniel Frazier, Mater Dei, 5-11, 195, Sr.: Georgia commit ran a 10.58 100 meters to go along with his size.

Cameron Jones, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 230, Sr.: UCLA commit scored 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Josh Joyner, Oxnard Pacifica, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Washington State commit is terrific catching passes.

Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra, 5-10, 215, Sr.: He’s been bowling over defenders for three seasons.

Dylan Riley, Rancho Verde, 6-0, 190, Sr.: Rushed for nearly 1,700 yards last season.

Darrell Stanley, Granada Hills, 5-11, 150, Jr.: Ready to impress with his speed.

Jordan Washington, Long Beach Jordan, 5-11, 170, Sr.: Arizona commit has run 100 in 10.24 seconds.

Rising prospects

DeShawn Cobbs, Fullerton, 6-0, 210, Sr.: Bruising running back gained 1,305 yards.

Damian Cornejo, Garfield, 5-7, 170, Sr.: Scored 27 touchdowns.

Karson Cox, Oak Hills, 6-0, 195, Jr.: Fast, elusive and tough.

Isaiah Rameau, Chatsworth, 5-11, 195, Sr.: Rushed for 2,434 yards last season.

Ayden Ramirez, Salesian, 5-8, 180, Jr.: Rushed for 1,889 yards as a sophomore.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

