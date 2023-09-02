Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City Section rankings

Coach Jim Rose and Birmingham are No. 1 in this week's City Section rankings.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Here are the Week 2 City Section football rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (record); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (2-1); Coming off 56-7 win vs. Oak Park.

2. GARFIELD (2-1); Without starting quarterback, Jayden Barnes leading Bulldogs.

3. CARSON (3-0); Colts keep making progress.

4. SAN PEDRO (1-1); Pirates waiting for line to get experience.

5. BANNING (2-1); Defense is still learning.

6. FRANKLIN (1-1-1); Defeated San Gabriel 45-26.

7. CLEVELAND (3-0); QB Marcello Aguilar has nine touchdown passes.

Advertisement

8. GRANADA HILLS (1-1-1); Highlanders had big win over Palisades.

9. VENICE (1-1); Freshman QB Jaiden Noel is key to improvement.

10. LEGACY (3-0); RB Matthew Castillo has games of 307 and 297 yards rushing.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement