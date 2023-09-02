High school football: City Section rankings
Here are the Week 2 City Section football rankings by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (record); Comment
1. BIRMINGHAM (2-1); Coming off 56-7 win vs. Oak Park.
2. GARFIELD (2-1); Without starting quarterback, Jayden Barnes leading Bulldogs.
3. CARSON (3-0); Colts keep making progress.
4. SAN PEDRO (1-1); Pirates waiting for line to get experience.
5. BANNING (2-1); Defense is still learning.
6. FRANKLIN (1-1-1); Defeated San Gabriel 45-26.
7. CLEVELAND (3-0); QB Marcello Aguilar has nine touchdown passes.
8. GRANADA HILLS (1-1-1); Highlanders had big win over Palisades.
9. VENICE (1-1); Freshman QB Jaiden Noel is key to improvement.
10. LEGACY (3-0); RB Matthew Castillo has games of 307 and 297 yards rushing.
