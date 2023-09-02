High school football: City Section rankings

10. LEGACY (3-0); RB Matthew Castillo has games of 307 and 297 yards rushing.

9. VENICE (1-1); Freshman QB Jaiden Noel is key to improvement.

8. GRANADA HILLS (1-1-1); Highlanders had big win over Palisades.

7. CLEVELAND (3-0); QB Marcello Aguilar has nine touchdown passes.

5. BANNING (2-1); Defense is still learning.

4. SAN PEDRO (1-1); Pirates waiting for line to get experience.

1. BIRMINGHAM (2-1); Coming off 56-7 win vs. Oak Park.

Here are the Week 2 City Section football rankings by The Times:

Coach Jim Rose and Birmingham are No. 1 in this week’s City Section rankings.

