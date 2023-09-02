High school football top performers for Week 2
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:
PASSING
—Madden Iamaleava, Warren: Completed 21 of 34 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Serna.
—Brian Salazar Jr., Monrovia: Passed for 361 yards and five touchdowns in win over El Rancho.
__Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos: Was 17 of 23 for 351 yards, three touchdowns in win over Utah Timpville.
—Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Had 347 yards passing and five touchdowns in win over Locke.
—Khalil Abdul-Aziz, Orange Vista: Was 25 for 29 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Vista Murrieta.
RUSHING
—Isaiah Rameau, Chatsworth: Rushed for 396 yards and scored six touchdowns in win over Manual Arts.
RECEIVING
—Kamarie Smith, Long Beach Poly: Caught seven passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in win over Mission Viejo.
—Reef Sharman, West Torrance: The junior caught 14 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown in loss to Santa Monica.
—Decker DeGraaf, Glendora: Tight end caught five passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.
DEFENSE
—Charles Cravings, Santa Monica: Made three interceptions, forced a fumble and caught a touchdown pass in win over West Torrance.
—Kameryn Hurst, Carson: Made two interceptions and also rushed for 242 yards in win over North Torrance.
—Justin Wyrick, Salesian: Had two interceptions, giving him five this season, in win over Village Christian.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.