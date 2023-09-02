High school football top performers for Week 2

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Long Beach Poly receiver Kamarie Smith was selected the game MVP after catching three touchdown passes Friday in a win over Mission Viejo.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Madden Iamaleava, Warren: Completed 21 of 34 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Serna.

—Brian Salazar Jr., Monrovia: Passed for 361 yards and five touchdowns in win over El Rancho.

__Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos: Was 17 of 23 for 351 yards, three touchdowns in win over Utah Timpville.

—Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Had 347 yards passing and five touchdowns in win over Locke.

—Khalil Abdul-Aziz, Orange Vista: Was 25 for 29 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Vista Murrieta.

RUSHING

—Isaiah Rameau, Chatsworth: Rushed for 396 yards and scored six touchdowns in win over Manual Arts.

RECEIVING

—Kamarie Smith, Long Beach Poly: Caught seven passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in win over Mission Viejo.

What a game for junior Reef Sharman. Is 11th reception is a TD and West Torrance closes to 14-9 of Santa Monica late third. pic.twitter.com/poWYMsGMGE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 2, 2023

—Reef Sharman, West Torrance: The junior caught 14 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown in loss to Santa Monica.

—Decker DeGraaf, Glendora: Tight end caught five passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

DEFENSE

—Charles Cravings, Santa Monica: Made three interceptions, forced a fumble and caught a touchdown pass in win over West Torrance.

—Kameryn Hurst, Carson: Made two interceptions and also rushed for 242 yards in win over North Torrance.

—Justin Wyrick, Salesian: Had two interceptions, giving him five this season, in win over Village Christian.