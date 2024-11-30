Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers in the Southland

Jordon Davison of Mater Dei signals for a touchdown after scoring against St. John Bosco on Friday night.
Jordon Davison of Mater Dei rushed for 196 yards in 28 carries and scored three touchdowns in a win over St. John Bosco in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland on Friday night.

RUSHING

• Jordon Davison, Mater Dei: Rushed for 196 yards in 28 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over St. John Bosco.

• Diego Reyna, Portola: Rushed for 133 yards in win over El Rancho.

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in win over Warren.

PASSING

Advertisement

• Jaden O’Neal, Narbonne: Passed for 396 yards and six touchdowns while also scoring a touchdown in win over San Pedro.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: The freshman passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns against Mater Dei.

• Sam Thomson, Edison: The sophomore passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown in win over Simi Valley.

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Completed 25 of 37 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns in win over Serrano. Also ran for a touchdown.

Advertisement

• Jamar Malone, Warren: Passed for 216 yards in loss to Rio Hondo Prep.

RECEIVING

• Nazarus Williams, Narbonne: Made six catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns against San Pedro.

• Kenneth Peevy, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Made five catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Serrano.

• Carson Clark, St. John Bosco: Had an 89-yard pass reception against Mater Dei.

DEFENSE

• Camren Hughes, Palos Verdes: Made two interceptions, returning one 85 yards for a touchdown, in win over La Serna.

• Jack Knudtson, Edison: Had two sacks in defeat of Simi Valley.

• Paul Turner, Palmdale: Returned an interception 30 yards for touchdown in win over Carter.

• Daryous Dixson, Mater Dei: Had interception and recovered key onside kick against St. John Bosco.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made his second 48-yard field goal this season against Mater Dei.

• Treyshaun Jackson, Narbonne: Returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown against San Pedro.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement