High school football top performers in the Southland

Jordon Davison of Mater Dei rushed for 196 yards in 28 carries and scored three touchdowns in a win over St. John Bosco in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game on Friday night.

A look at the top performers from high school football playoff games across the Southland on Friday night.

RUSHING

• Jordon Davison, Mater Dei: Rushed for 196 yards in 28 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over St. John Bosco.

• Diego Reyna, Portola: Rushed for 133 yards in win over El Rancho.

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in win over Warren.

PASSING

• Jaden O’Neal, Narbonne: Passed for 396 yards and six touchdowns while also scoring a touchdown in win over San Pedro.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: The freshman passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns against Mater Dei.

• Sam Thomson, Edison: The sophomore passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown in win over Simi Valley.

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Completed 25 of 37 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns in win over Serrano. Also ran for a touchdown.

• Jamar Malone, Warren: Passed for 216 yards in loss to Rio Hondo Prep.

RECEIVING

• Nazarus Williams, Narbonne: Made six catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns against San Pedro.

• Kenneth Peevy, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Made five catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Serrano.

• Carson Clark, St. John Bosco: Had an 89-yard pass reception against Mater Dei.

DEFENSE

• Camren Hughes, Palos Verdes: Made two interceptions, returning one 85 yards for a touchdown, in win over La Serna.

• Jack Knudtson, Edison: Had two sacks in defeat of Simi Valley.

• Paul Turner, Palmdale: Returned an interception 30 yards for touchdown in win over Carter.

• Daryous Dixson, Mater Dei: Had interception and recovered key onside kick against St. John Bosco.

SPECIAL TEAMS

CJ Wallace 48-.yard field goal with 2:12 left. Mater Dei 31, St. John Bosco 24. pic.twitter.com/zA6Fw4lpMP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 30, 2024

• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made his second 48-yard field goal this season against Mater Dei.

Punt return for Narbonne. pic.twitter.com/LBi2BCbHOp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 30, 2024

• Treyshaun Jackson, Narbonne: Returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown against San Pedro.

