Top high school football games in the Southland for Week 7

Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

FRIDAY

Crenshaw (5-1) at Dymally (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

The Coliseum League title is on the line. Dymally is trying to win its first in school history. Speed is key for Dymally, with big-play performers in running backs Bryant Collins and Tramonte Lowe. Crenshaw has its own fast athlete in quarterback Donce’ Lewis. The pick: Dymally.

West Ranch (5-2) at Valencia (6-1), 7 p.m.

The Foothill League title will be decided in this game. Valencia was the league’s dominant team before losing out in 2021 and 2022. The Vikings have regained their form with a strong defense, led by linebacker Reid Farrell, who has 40 tackles. West Ranch has received strong play from running back Luke Deperno, who is nearing 1,000 yards rushing. The pick: Valencia.