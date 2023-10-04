Advertisement
High School Sports

Top high school football games in the Southland for Week 7

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

FRIDAY

Crenshaw (5-1) at Dymally (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

The Coliseum League title is on the line. Dymally is trying to win its first in school history. Speed is key for Dymally, with big-play performers in running backs Bryant Collins and Tramonte Lowe. Crenshaw has its own fast athlete in quarterback Donce’ Lewis. The pick: Dymally.

West Ranch (5-2) at Valencia (6-1), 7 p.m.

The Foothill League title will be decided in this game. Valencia was the league’s dominant team before losing out in 2021 and 2022. The Vikings have regained their form with a strong defense, led by linebacker Reid Farrell, who has 40 tackles. West Ranch has received strong play from running back Luke Deperno, who is nearing 1,000 yards rushing. The pick: Valencia.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement