High school football top performers in the Southland

Cory Butler of Corona Centennial had nine catches for 157 yards and one touchdown against Mission Viejo on Friday night in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

Malachi Roby breaks loose for Centennial. pic.twitter.com/qgfl29Cdsa — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2024

• Malachi Roby, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Sean Morris, Loyola: Rushed for 186 yards and scored the winning touchdown in an overtime victory over Crean Lutheran.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown in win over Long Beach Poly.

• Marlon Figueroa, Van Nuys: Ran for three touchdowns, caught one touchdown in win over Taft.

• Nathan Gouvion, Foothill: Rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in win over Lakewood.

• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.

• Devon Leonard, Vista Murrieta: Rushed for 177 yards in win over Cajon.

• Pete Eneliko, San Pedro: Rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in win over Banning.

• George Toia, Summit: The 300-pound defensive tackle ran for four touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.

PASSING

• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 10 of 15 passes for 330 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in win over Westchester.

• Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Passed for 236 yards and one touchdown, ran for another in win over Mission Viejo.

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Clemente.

• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Poly.

• Tagg Harrison, Simi Valley: Passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Habra.

• Vanden Dugger, Dana Hills: Passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in win over San Dimas.

RECEIVING

• Cory Butler, Corona Centennial: Caught nine passes for 157 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Mission Viejo.

• Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: Caught nine passes for 121 yards in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Isaiah Dillon, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught eight passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in win over Long Beach Poly.

• Mark Bowman, Mater Dei: Caught five passes for 121 yards and one touchdown in win over Sierra Canyon.

• Nico Mancini, Foothill: Had four receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.

• Amare Rhodes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Had five catches for 205 yards and one touchdown, plus an interception, in win over Westchester.

• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Became California’s all-time career receiving leader with 304 catches in win over San Clemente.

DEFENSE

• Josh Williams, Palos Verdes: Had three sacks in win over Mayfair.

• Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon: Made his 11th interception of season in loss to Mater Dei.

• Arturo Arguello, Los Angeles: Had 16 tackles in win over Fremont.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Andrew Washington returned this kickoff with 10 seconds left for a touchdown to give Mary Star a 23-21 win over Dos Pueblos in Division 12 playoffs. Drama. pic.twitter.com/ca5PlktHC8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2024

• Andrew Washington, Mary Star of the Sea: Returned kickoff for touchdown in the final 10 seconds of win over Dos Pueblos.

• Antrell Harris, Birmingham: Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in win over Gardena.

• Devin Meyer zu Drewer, Dana Hills: Kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired in win over San Dimas.

• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made a career-long 48-yard field goal against Santa Margarita.