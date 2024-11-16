High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
• Malachi Roby, Mission Viejo: Rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.
• Sean Morris, Loyola: Rushed for 186 yards and scored the winning touchdown in an overtime victory over Crean Lutheran.
• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown in win over Long Beach Poly.
• Marlon Figueroa, Van Nuys: Ran for three touchdowns, caught one touchdown in win over Taft.
• Nathan Gouvion, Foothill: Rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in win over Lakewood.
• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.
• Devon Leonard, Vista Murrieta: Rushed for 177 yards in win over Cajon.
• Pete Eneliko, San Pedro: Rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in win over Banning.
• George Toia, Summit: The 300-pound defensive tackle ran for four touchdowns in win over Huntington Beach.
PASSING
• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 10 of 15 passes for 330 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in win over Westchester.
• Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Passed for 236 yards and one touchdown, ran for another in win over Mission Viejo.
• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Clemente.
• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Poly.
• Tagg Harrison, Simi Valley: Passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Habra.
• Vanden Dugger, Dana Hills: Passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in win over San Dimas.
RECEIVING
• Cory Butler, Corona Centennial: Caught nine passes for 157 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Mission Viejo.
• Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: Caught nine passes for 121 yards in loss to Corona Centennial.
• Isaiah Dillon, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught eight passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in win over Long Beach Poly.
• Mark Bowman, Mater Dei: Caught five passes for 121 yards and one touchdown in win over Sierra Canyon.
• Nico Mancini, Foothill: Had four receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.
• Amare Rhodes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Had five catches for 205 yards and one touchdown, plus an interception, in win over Westchester.
• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Became California’s all-time career receiving leader with 304 catches in win over San Clemente.
DEFENSE
• Josh Williams, Palos Verdes: Had three sacks in win over Mayfair.
• Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon: Made his 11th interception of season in loss to Mater Dei.
• Arturo Arguello, Los Angeles: Had 16 tackles in win over Fremont.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Andrew Washington, Mary Star of the Sea: Returned kickoff for touchdown in the final 10 seconds of win over Dos Pueblos.
• Antrell Harris, Birmingham: Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in win over Gardena.
• Devin Meyer zu Drewer, Dana Hills: Kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired in win over San Dimas.
• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Made a career-long 48-yard field goal against Santa Margarita.
