How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

20. SERVITE (4-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 56-27; vs. Orange Lutheran at Cerritos College, Oct. 13

18. VILLA PARK (7-0); def. Esperanza, 49-12; vs. Foothill at El Modena, Thursday

14. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-21; at JSerra, Oct. 13

12. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2); def. Newport Harbor, 62-14; vs. Corona del Mar at Veterans Stadium, Oct. 13

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3); def. Santa Margarita, 28-21; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Oct. 13

5. JSERRA (4-3); lost to Mater Dei, 42-0; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 13

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 7 (results Friday unless noted):

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.