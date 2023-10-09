Ebel brothers join Corona High baseball team

The Ebel brothers, Brady, left, and Trey, have transferred from Etiwanda High to Corona.

In a move that has huge ramifications for high school baseball in Southern California, brothers Brady and Trey Ebel have left Etiwanda and transferred to Corona.

Brady will be a junior and Trey a sophomore. Both are infielders and top hitters. Their father, Dino, is the third-base coach for the Dodgers.

“Those are a couple of good players,” Corona coach Andy Wise said.

Their addition makes Corona the clear favorite to win the Southern Section Division 1 championship. The Panthers already picked up a top pitcher in junior Seth Hernandez, who hasn’t been playing high school baseball but is ranked among the best prospects for his class.

The Panthers are loaded with top pitchers, including UCLA-bound Ethan Schiefelbein, Billy Carlson and Sam Burgess.