Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco dominates in second half to defeat JSerra

St. John Bosco’s Brandon McCoy delivers a dunk during the team’s win over JSerra Wednesday night.

Everyone knows about St. John Bosco’s big four — Brandon McCoy, Elzie Harrington, Jack Turner and Kade Bonam. Except if you want to know if the Braves are really performing at a high level, see what the unsung fifth player — junior guard Chris Komin — is doing.

He delivered three threes on Wednesday night, giving the Braves breathing room until Komin’s teammates intervened during the second half of a Trinity League showdown with JSerra. They unleashed a devastating response in the final 16 minutes to lead the Braves to a 67-51 road victory.

“I think our other guys did a good job sharing the ball,” coach Matt Dunn said.

Brandon McCoy. St. John Bosco 30, JSerra 26. pic.twitter.com/aD4Q6E3DnH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 4, 2024

McCoy scored 17 points, Harrington 13, Turner 11 and Bonam 10. St. John Bosco (14-2) rallied from a 25-22 halftime deficit. The Braves did a good job containing JSerra’s leading scorer, Aidan Fowler, who was limited to four points. JSerra dropped to 15-2.

Advertisement

Komin was a junior varsity player last season. “He has a very calm personality, which is nice for this group,” Dunn said.

Said Komin: “My teammates inspire me to get better.”

Chris Komin opens with a three for Bosco. pic.twitter.com/M4ZvZuPCn0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 4, 2024

He made a three to start the game, made another three in the second quarter and a third three in the third quarter while waiting for his teammates to take charge. Once they did, game over.

St. John Bosco has another game on Friday against Servite, then faces Mater Dei at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Mater Dei 62, Orange Lutheran 41: Brannon Martinsen led Mater Dei (15-1) with 15 points.

Santa Margarita 63, Servite 41: The Eagles won their Trinity League opener..

Newport Harbor 61, Marina 49: Riggs Guy had 19 points and 10 rebounds for 17-2 Newport Harbor.

Oaks Christian 63, Oxnard 43: Stevie Prudholme had 15 points for Oaks Christian.

Loyola 49, Valley Christian 46: Jonas de Krassel led Loyola with 13 points.

Chaminade 86, Littlerock 68: Jonas Thurman scored 32 points and Bryce Goldman had 30 points for 16-4 Eagles.

Brentwood 69, Viewpoint 66: Jordan Houegnan scored 19 points for Brentwood. Wesley Waddles had 20 point and 10 rebounds for Viewpoint.

La Mirada 96, Lynwood 73: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 30 points for Lynwood.

Los Alamitos 80, Laguna Beach 69: Liam Gray finished with 21 points for Los Alamitos (15-3).

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 68, St. Anthony 64: In a Del Rey League opener, St. Pius X-St. Matthias rallied for the win.

Girls’ basketball

Rosary 58, Santa Margarita 35: Allison Clarke scored 21 points for Rosary.