JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson suspended six games for throwing shoes

JSerra boys’ basketball coach Keith Wilkinson received a six-game suspension from the CIF Southern Section after throwing two shoes on the court last week, one of which was directed toward an official.

In a school press release, Wilkinson apologized for “allowing my emotions to get the best of me.”

He was ejected from the loss to Mater Dei last week and served the mandatory one-game punishment Wednesday. But the Southern Section added five games to the suspension, which was accepted by JSerra.

The suspension will be in effect through the rematch against Mater Dei on Jan. 24. Wilkinson will return Jan. 26 against Orange Lutheran.

Assistant coach CJ Cooper will be handling the team in Wilkinson’s absence.