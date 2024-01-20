Former baseball player Mazi Mosley of St. Francis is a rising basketball prospect

Mazi Mosley of St. Francis scored 17 points on his 17th birthday on Saturday at Colony.

On his 17th birthday , 6-foot-5 junior Mazi Mosley of St. Francis scored 17 points in his team’s 72-49 win over Colony at the State Preview Classic on Saturday. His mother confirmed as his birthday present, a Tesla Model Y is coming next month. That’s for being a good student, good person and rising standout in basketball. A scholarship offer from UCLA was given last week.

The most intriguing background about Mosley is that he was a baseball player for nearly 10 years, playing shortstop and center field.

“I was a switch hitter,” he said.

Then, at 14, he tells a story that changed everything.

“One day I was playing basketball and I’ll never forget this, a kid told me to stick to baseball after scoring on me. I got mad. I started working out.”

After playing junior varsity as a freshman at Heritage Christian, he transferred to St. Francis as a sophomore and is averaging 24 points a game this season.

“He seems like one of those kids whatever he does, he’s good at,” St. Francis coach Todd Wolfson said.

Advertisement

This season, Mosley has taken on a role that Wolfson believes will help him.

“If he doesn’t rebound, if he doesn’t defend, if he doesn’t score, if he doesn’t have his assists up, we don’t play well and lose,” he said. “We count on him for so much that it requires him to get better and improve, where some of the guys on super teams, they don’t have to do that stuff every night.”

Wolfson predicts a bright future for Mosley.

“Potential-wise, his ceiling is wherever he wants it to be.”

Gaining more strength will be important.

“He has a frame that could use a tub of ice cream and a couple steaks to fill out one day,” Wolfson said.

Said Mosley: “I’m just working on getting better every day.”

Early morning and Mazi Mosley is making threes. pic.twitter.com/OEDWXXZu5f — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 20, 2024

Damien 75, Lynwood 66: Sophomore Eli Garner scored 28 points in a top performance and Nate Garcia added 24 points. Jason Crowe Jr. scored 31 points for Lynwood while Jahaz Wright scored 22.

Anaheim Canyon 56, Hesperia 47: Josh Goodall scored 26 points in the Comanches’ early morning game at Colony.

Camarillo 77, Santa Clara 23: Tyler Hook scored 16 points for Camarillo.

Granada Hills 61, Hillcrest Christian 58: Dylan Vo led Granada Hills with 14 points.