Prep baseball roundup: Chaminade wins two of three from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Chaminade has injected itself into the Mission League baseball race by taking two of three games from defending champion Sherman Oaks Notre Dame this week.
On Saturday, the Eagles (3-2) scored five runs in the sixth inning to come away with a 5-1 win. Vinny Van der Wel delivered the big blow with a two-run double. Notre Dame dropped to 2-2-1.
Sierra Canyon 3, Bishop Alemany 2: Julian Areliz delivered a walk-off single in the eighth inning for Sierra Canyon. He had two hits and two RBIs.
Loyola 2, Crespi 1: Caden Chavez threw a three-hitter for the Mission League win.
El Camino Real 4, L.A. Roosevelt 1: Brendan McClure went three for three and Dylan Adams gave up three hits in 6 1/3 innings. El Camino Real will begin West Valley League play this week against defending City champion Birmingham.
Banning 9, San Fernando 1: Robert Guerrero threw four innings to pick up the win and has given up one run in 17 innings this season. Angelo Duarte had three hits.
Hart 10, Chatsworth 6: Ian Edwards had two hits for the Indians.
Oaks Christian 8, Moorpark 1: Joshua Brown had a three-run home run and Carson Sheffer contributed three hits to lead Oaks Christian.
Los Alamitos 4, El Dorado 3: CJ Berthon delivered the walk-off hit for 7-1 Los Alamitos. Cole Belfanti had two hits and two RBIs.
St. John Bosco 5, La Habra 1: The Braves (6-0) tuned up for Trinity League play with their sixth straight win. Trevor Heisman and Anthony Cosme combined for eight strikeouts.
Newbury Park 14, San Marcos 0: Cameron Fausset struck out 12 in five innings for the Panthers.
Softball
Granada Hills 12, North Torrance 2: The Highlanders (8-0) beat their eighth straight Southern Section opponent. Lainey Brown had a home run and triple.
