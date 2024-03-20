Prep baseball, softball roundup: Corona shows off ‘new’ Ebel brothers in 22-2 victory

Trey Ebel (right with helmet off) celebrates hitting a sixth-inning home run for Corona with brother Brady (left).

The Ebel brothers, Brady and Trey, made their high school baseball debuts for Corona on Wednesday after sitting out the first half of the season following their transfer from Etiwanda.

Let’s just say the Panthers’ lineup got a lot better.

Brady had two hits, two RBIs and scored four runs. Trey had three hits, including a home run, and added two RBIs while scoring three runs. Corona cruised to a 22-2 win over King. Seth Hernandez struck out 11 in five innings and also had a home run, double and five RBIs. Leadoff hitter Anthony Murphy went four for four.

Corona is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in league play and doesn’t figure to lose many games the rest of the way now that its lineup is at full strength.

Corona Centennial 7, Norco 4: Mike Maliki hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Huskies.

Corona Santiago 4, Roosevelt 3: Logan Clear broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the sixth inning for Roosevelt. Tyler Blade had a triple, double and two RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake 6, Crespi 5: The Wolverines rallied from a 5-2 deficit to stay unbeaten in the Mission League. Bryce Rainer threw two scoreless innings of relief. James Tronstein and Jack Laffitte each had two RBIs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Bishop Alemany 5: John Trainor had three hits, including two doubles, for Notre Dame.

Chaminade 1, Sierra Canyon 0: The surging Eagles (11-3, 7-2) won again in the Mission League, with Vinny Van der Wel getting the save. Isaac Hearn had the only RBI in the sixth inning.

St. Francis 5, Loyola 2: Sophomore Aiden Mahoney threw a complete game and Jordan Lewallen and Kalani Quiroz each had two hits for St. Francis.

JSerra 4, Mater Dei 3: The Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win. Wylan Moss struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings for Mater Dei. Brody Connors had a two-run double in the seventh to give Mater Dei a 3-2 lead.

St. John Bosco 4, Servite 3: The Braves survived a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh to win the Trinity League game. Hayden Woodson had a home run for Servite.

Simi Valley 5, Royal 4: Danny Pina had the game-winning hit in the eighth inning for Simi Valley. Dustin Dunnwoody had tied the game for Royal at 4-4 with an RBI double in the sixth.

Birmingham 1, Cleveland 0: Mike Figueroa threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks to help the Patriots improve to 3-0 in the West Valley League. Sophomore Joshua Pearlstein limited Birmingham to a run in the fourth inning.

Granada Hills 4, El Camino Real 1: Easton Hawk struck out six in a complete-game performance. Jackson Lyons hit a two-run home run and Jack Donohue finished with two doubles and a single for the Highlanders.

Taft 4, Chatsworth 1: Spencer Pena had two RBIs for Taft.

Venice 8, Palisades 6: The Gondoliers ended Palisades’ 72-game Western League winning streak. Canon King had a home run and Kevin Blake delivered a bases-loaded single in the five-run fifth inning.

Edison 11, Marina 2: Mason Gearhardt had three hits and Gavin Johnson contributed three RBIs for Edison.

Huntington Beach 7, Corona del Mar 3: CJ Weinstein and Ethan Porter hit home runs for Huntington Beach. Trent Grindlinger had two doubles.

Arcadia 6, Gahr 4: Fernando Palencia had a home run and three RBIs to lead Arcadia.

Beckman 9, Irvine University 1: Zach Ireland had a double, triple and two RBIs for Beckman.

Camarillo 7, Moorpark 2: Boston Bateman struck out 13 and allowed one hit in six innings for Camarillo and also hit a home run.

Damien 3, Chino Hills 2: Julian Hines won it with a walk-off single in the seventh.

West Ranch 8, Saugus 1: Jackson Banuelos struck out seven in five innings and Brett Ishikawa finished with three hits for West Ranch.

Hart 3, Golden Valley 2: Ian Edwards had the bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh to deliver victory for the Indians.

Etiwanda 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3: Ryan Severns and Christian Eaton each went four for four.

Softball

Norco 9, King 3: Tamryn Shorter had three hits and Dakota Potter had five RBIs to lead Norco.

Garden Grove Pacifica 13, Placentia Valencia 0: Kayli Counts and Arianna Salas each had three RBIs for 13-0 Pacifica.