The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-1-1); Faces Santa Margarita in Trinity League opener (3)
2. JSERRA (3-1); Takes on Mater Dei in three-game series this week (1)
3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Kai Gonzaga delivers clutch hits (5)
4. VILLA PARK (5-0); Brandon Luu threw shutout (6)
5. GAHR (3-1-1); Plays at Tesoro on Wednesday (2)
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-2); Duncan Marsten makes mound debut on Friday (4)
7. CRESPI (7-0-1); Sophomore Diego Velazquez has 14 hits in 24 at-bats (11)
8. AQUINAS (3-1); Ready to go on long winning streak (7)
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); Big week hitting for Blake Wilson (9)
10. CORONA (4-1); All four victories are shutouts (10)
11. LA MIRADA (4-1); Eric Jeon threw no-hitter vs. Warren (12)
12. FOOTHILL (4-3); Showdown with Anaheim Canyon on Wednesday (8)
13. NORCO (2-2); League play begins with Corona Santiago (13)
14. ETIWANDA (2-2); Dylan Goff ready to lead Eagles (14)
15. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); League opener on Friday vs. Granada Hills (16)
16. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-0); Mitchell Rodenbaugh is 8 for 16 hitting (18)
17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0); Seven straight wins for Huskies (NR)
18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-5); Knocked off Gahr 5-2 (17)
19. CALABASAS (5-1); Jordan Kingston is staff ace (20)
20. SIERRA CANYON (8-0); Kehden Hettiger is elite hitter (24)
21. SAN DIMAS (4-2); Had 1-0 win over Bonita (21)
22. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); Faces La Mirada on Thursday (22)
23. BONITA (4-1); vs. La Mirada on Wednesday (19)
24. SERVITE (4-2); Roman Martin had two home runs (NR)
25. ANAHEIM CANYON (6-1); Stanford commit Cohen Gomez is real deal (NR)
