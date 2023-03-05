Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Diego Velazquez of Crespi prepares to deliver a pitch.
Diego Velazquez is batting .583 while going 2-0 on the mound for 7-0-1 Crespi.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-1-1); Faces Santa Margarita in Trinity League opener (3)

2. JSERRA (3-1); Takes on Mater Dei in three-game series this week (1)

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Kai Gonzaga delivers clutch hits (5)

4. VILLA PARK (5-0); Brandon Luu threw shutout (6)

5. GAHR (3-1-1); Plays at Tesoro on Wednesday (2)

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-2); Duncan Marsten makes mound debut on Friday (4)

7. CRESPI (7-0-1); Sophomore Diego Velazquez has 14 hits in 24 at-bats (11)

8. AQUINAS (3-1); Ready to go on long winning streak (7)

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); Big week hitting for Blake Wilson (9)

10. CORONA (4-1); All four victories are shutouts (10)

11. LA MIRADA (4-1); Eric Jeon threw no-hitter vs. Warren (12)

12. FOOTHILL (4-3); Showdown with Anaheim Canyon on Wednesday (8)

13. NORCO (2-2); League play begins with Corona Santiago (13)

14. ETIWANDA (2-2); Dylan Goff ready to lead Eagles (14)

15. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); League opener on Friday vs. Granada Hills (16)

16. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-0); Mitchell Rodenbaugh is 8 for 16 hitting (18)

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0); Seven straight wins for Huskies (NR)

18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-5); Knocked off Gahr 5-2 (17)

19. CALABASAS (5-1); Jordan Kingston is staff ace (20)

20. SIERRA CANYON (8-0); Kehden Hettiger is elite hitter (24)

21. SAN DIMAS (4-2); Had 1-0 win over Bonita (21)

22. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); Faces La Mirada on Thursday (22)

23. BONITA (4-1); vs. La Mirada on Wednesday (19)

24. SERVITE (4-2); Roman Martin had two home runs (NR)

25. ANAHEIM CANYON (6-1); Stanford commit Cohen Gomez is real deal (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

