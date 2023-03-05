The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

24. SERVITE (4-2); Roman Martin had two home runs (NR)

23. BONITA (4-1); vs. La Mirada on Wednesday (19)

21. SAN DIMAS (4-2); Had 1-0 win over Bonita (21)

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0); Seven straight wins for Huskies (NR)

16. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-0); Mitchell Rodenbaugh is 8 for 16 hitting (18)

15. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); League opener on Friday vs. Granada Hills (16)

12. FOOTHILL (4-3); Showdown with Anaheim Canyon on Wednesday (8)

10. CORONA (4-1); All four victories are shutouts (10)

8. AQUINAS (3-1); Ready to go on long winning streak (7)

7. CRESPI (7-0-1); Sophomore Diego Velazquez has 14 hits in 24 at-bats (11)

5. GAHR (3-1-1); Plays at Tesoro on Wednesday (2)

2. JSERRA (3-1); Takes on Mater Dei in three-game series this week (1)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Diego Velazquez is batting .583 while going 2-0 on the mound for 7-0-1 Crespi.

