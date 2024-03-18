Advertisement
High School Sports

Southland top 20 softball rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Garden Grove Pacifica 10-0

2. (3) Huntington Beach 7-1

3. (4) Murrieta Mesa 14-2

4. (5) Orange Lutheran 8-2

5. (6) Riverside Poly 18-1-1

6. (2) Norco 11-3

7. (8) Los Alamitos 10-3

8. (14) West Torrance 14-3

9. (NR) Mission Viejo 9-2-1

10. (13) Oaks Christian 8-2

11. (19) California 14-2

12. (NR) Anaheim Canyon 12-2

13. (7) La Mirada 11-3-2

14. (9) Marina 10-4-1

15. (12) Granada Hills 11-1

16. (18) Millikan 9-6

17. (NR) JSerra 10-9

18. (16) El Modena 11-3

19. (NR) Rio Mesa 11-1

20. (NR) Valencia 11-3

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement