Southland top 20 softball rankings
The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Garden Grove Pacifica 10-0
2. (3) Huntington Beach 7-1
3. (4) Murrieta Mesa 14-2
4. (5) Orange Lutheran 8-2
5. (6) Riverside Poly 18-1-1
6. (2) Norco 11-3
7. (8) Los Alamitos 10-3
8. (14) West Torrance 14-3
9. (NR) Mission Viejo 9-2-1
10. (13) Oaks Christian 8-2
11. (19) California 14-2
12. (NR) Anaheim Canyon 12-2
13. (7) La Mirada 11-3-2
14. (9) Marina 10-4-1
15. (12) Granada Hills 11-1
16. (18) Millikan 9-6
17. (NR) JSerra 10-9
18. (16) El Modena 11-3
19. (NR) Rio Mesa 11-1
20. (NR) Valencia 11-3
