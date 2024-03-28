Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Alhambra 6, Pasadena Marshall 3
Alta Loma 7, McQueen 0
Anaheim Canyon 4, Yucaipa 2
Anza Hamilton 12, Sherman Indians 0
Basic 2, Villa Park 1
Beaumont 6, Yucaipa 4
Bishop Alemany 4, Riverton 2
Bishop Montgomery 4, Mary Star 3
Bosco Tech 4, Bell Gardens 2
Calabasas 2, Newbury Park 1
Calexico 5, North Hollywood 4
Canyon Springs 9, Putnam 9
Canyon Springs 12, Victor Valley 6
Capistrano Valley 11, Mission Viejo 9
Castaic 20, Santa Clara 0
Chino Hills 4, Etiwanda 0
Citrus Valley 4, Redlands 1
Corona 11, Corona Santiago 3
Corona Centennial 11, Yorba Linda 7
Covina 13, West Covina 3
Crean Lutheran 16, Putnam 4
Cypress 4, Canada Vauxhall 1
Damien 3, Upland 0
Dana Hills 5, Tesoro 4
de Toledo 3, Delano Kennedy 2
Duarte 6, Azusa 2
El Capitan 5, Cleveland 3
El Camino 17, Taft 0
El Camino Real 12, Liberty 0
El Dorado 2, Murrieta Valley 0
El Dorado 9, Vaughn 4
El Toro 6, Aliso Niguel 5
Ganesha 9, Edgewood 4
Garey 4, Pomona 3
Glendora 5, Riverside Prep 3
Glenn 20, Compton Early College 2
Harvard-Westlake 4, Chaminade 1
Hesperia 6, Serrano 5
Hilltop 3, Sylmar 0
Indio 8, Desert Mirage 1
Irvine University 12, Irvine 1
King/Drew 3, Mendez 2
Legacy 10, Providence 0
Lennox Academy 7, Beverly Hills 1
Lompoc Cabrillo 2, Righetti 0
Loyola 5, Cathedral 2
Mater Dei 9, San Marcos 1
Mayfair 1, Lynwood 0
Mira Costa 9, Culer City 0
Mission Hills 11, Palisades 4
Mission College Prep 12, Santa Ynez 3
Montebello 1, LA Marshall 0
Norco 3, Arlington 1
Northwood 5, Laguna Hills 2
Oaks Christian 6, Agoura 1
Oak Hills 9, Apple Valley 1
Oak Park 2, Foothill Tech 1
Ocean View 11, Tustin 3
Orange Lutheran 3, Servite 0
Oxnard 7, Milken 1
Palos Verdes 2, Redondo Union 1
Paramount 11, Firebaugh 1
Port of LA 12, LA University 0
Poway 20, Wilmington Banning 1
Quartz Hill 7, Churchill 3
Ramona 9, Claremont 4
Rancho Bernardo 7, Birmingham 6
Rancho Mirage 3, Escondido Charter 2
Redlands East Valley 6, Orange Vista 4
Reed 3, California 2
Rio Mesa 6, Ashland 0
Royal 2, Ventura 1
San Clemente 4, San Juan Hills 2
San Dimas 10, Diamond Ranch 0
San Marcos 11, Granada Hills Kennedy 1
Santa Ana Foothill 7, Downers Grove South 1
Santa Ana Valley 11, Morningside 0
Santa Paula 1, Hueneme 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1, Camarillo 0
Sierra Vista 5, Workman 0
Simi Valley 2, Narbonne 1
South 1, North 0
South Pasadena 12, Palo Verde Valley 8
St. Anthony 4, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3
St. Augustine 13, Nogales 3
St. John Bosco 12, Dos Pueblos 0
St. Margaret’s 10, Saddleback 0
St. Paul 10, Placentia Valencia 4
Sun Valley Poly 4, Oceanside 2
Sultana 13, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8
Temescal Canyon 10, JW North 4
Torrance 13, El Segundo 3
Trabuco Hills 11, Millikan 4
University City 5, South East 2
Viewpoint 18, Colfax 1
West 7, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0
West Adams 19, Los Angeles 3
Westlake 1, Thousand Oaks 0
Westview 4, San Pedro 2
Whittier 8, Schurr 7
Softball
Bassett 19, Garey 15
El Modena 4, Beaumont 2
Bolsa Grande 9, Loara 0
Bonita 7, Bishop Amat 6
Cajon 7, Redlands East Valley 4
Camarillo 13, Burbank Burroughs 5
Charter Oak 17, Diamond Ranch 4
Citrus Valley 13, Redlands 3
Costa Mesa 12, Santa Ana 11
Covina 6, Northview 5
Duarte 7, Azusa 1
Excelsior Charter 17, Big Bear 5
El Segundo 19, Lawndale 0
Edgewood 15, La Puente 0
Fullerton 9, Troy 1
Garden Grove Santiago 13, Rancho Alamitos 0
Glendale 17, Pasadena 5
Glendora 8, Alta Loma 6
Great Oak 6, Grand Terrace 2
Jesuit 5, Indio 4
La Canada 3, Crescenta Valley 1
La Habra 12, Buena Park 2
Lakewood St. Joseph 14, Cantrell-Sacred Heart 9
La Quinta 8, Jesuit 7
Lompoc 10, Santa Maria St. Joseph 1
Lompoc Cabrillo 13, Templeton 1
Long Beach Poly 7, Wilmington Banning 2
Los Amigos 6, La Quinta 2
Middle College 22, Animo Robinson 1
Mission Viejo 3, Esperanza 2
Noli Indian 24, Rancho Christian 11
Norco 7, Gahr 4
North 3, West 1
Oak Hills 7, Apple Valley 4
Ontario Christian 11, San Bernardino 6
Orange Lutheran 7, Rio Mesa 0
Paloma Valley 6, Temecula Valley 5
Palos Verdes 5, Mira Costa 2
Providence 7, Flintridge Prep 2
Ramona Convent 6, Bishop County-Loretto 4
Rio Mesa 4, Vista Murrieta 3
San Dimas 13, West Covina 4
Segerstrom 14, Godinez 4
Sierra Vista 21, Workman 1
Sunny Hills 7, Sonora 3
Torrance 12, South 0
Valley View 10, Dana Hills 0
Vasquez 12, Faith Baptist 1
Vista Murrieta 5, Orange Lutheran 1
