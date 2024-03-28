Advertisement
High School Sports

Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

baseball equipment in the dugout.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Steve Galluzzo
Baseball

Alhambra 6, Pasadena Marshall 3

Alta Loma 7, McQueen 0

Anaheim Canyon 4, Yucaipa 2

Anza Hamilton 12, Sherman Indians 0

Basic 2, Villa Park 1

Beaumont 6, Yucaipa 4

Bishop Alemany 4, Riverton 2

Bishop Montgomery 4, Mary Star 3

Bosco Tech 4, Bell Gardens 2

Calabasas 2, Newbury Park 1

Calexico 5, North Hollywood 4

Canyon Springs 9, Putnam 9

Canyon Springs 12, Victor Valley 6

Capistrano Valley 11, Mission Viejo 9

Castaic 20, Santa Clara 0

Chino Hills 4, Etiwanda 0

Citrus Valley 4, Redlands 1

Corona 11, Corona Santiago 3

Corona Centennial 11, Yorba Linda 7

Covina 13, West Covina 3

Crean Lutheran 16, Putnam 4

Cypress 4, Canada Vauxhall 1

Damien 3, Upland 0

Dana Hills 5, Tesoro 4

de Toledo 3, Delano Kennedy 2

Duarte 6, Azusa 2

El Capitan 5, Cleveland 3

El Camino 17, Taft 0

El Camino Real 12, Liberty 0

El Dorado 2, Murrieta Valley 0

El Dorado 9, Vaughn 4

El Toro 6, Aliso Niguel 5

Ganesha 9, Edgewood 4

Garey 4, Pomona 3

Glendora 5, Riverside Prep 3

Glenn 20, Compton Early College 2

Harvard-Westlake 4, Chaminade 1

Hesperia 6, Serrano 5

Hilltop 3, Sylmar 0

Indio 8, Desert Mirage 1

Irvine University 12, Irvine 1

King/Drew 3, Mendez 2

Legacy 10, Providence 0

Lennox Academy 7, Beverly Hills 1

Lompoc Cabrillo 2, Righetti 0

Loyola 5, Cathedral 2

Mater Dei 9, San Marcos 1

Mayfair 1, Lynwood 0

Mira Costa 9, Culer City 0

Mission Hills 11, Palisades 4

Mission College Prep 12, Santa Ynez 3

Montebello 1, LA Marshall 0

Norco 3, Arlington 1

Northwood 5, Laguna Hills 2

Oaks Christian 6, Agoura 1

Oak Hills 9, Apple Valley 1

Oak Park 2, Foothill Tech 1

Ocean View 11, Tustin 3

Orange Lutheran 3, Servite 0

Oxnard 7, Milken 1

Palos Verdes 2, Redondo Union 1

Paramount 11, Firebaugh 1

Port of LA 12, LA University 0

Poway 20, Wilmington Banning 1

Quartz Hill 7, Churchill 3

Ramona 9, Claremont 4

Rancho Bernardo 7, Birmingham 6

Rancho Mirage 3, Escondido Charter 2

Redlands East Valley 6, Orange Vista 4

Reed 3, California 2

Rio Mesa 6, Ashland 0

Royal 2, Ventura 1

San Clemente 4, San Juan Hills 2

San Dimas 10, Diamond Ranch 0

San Marcos 11, Granada Hills Kennedy 1

Santa Ana Foothill 7, Downers Grove South 1

Santa Ana Valley 11, Morningside 0

Santa Paula 1, Hueneme 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1, Camarillo 0

Sierra Vista 5, Workman 0

Simi Valley 2, Narbonne 1

South 1, North 0

South Pasadena 12, Palo Verde Valley 8

St. Anthony 4, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3

St. Augustine 13, Nogales 3

St. John Bosco 12, Dos Pueblos 0

St. Margaret’s 10, Saddleback 0

St. Paul 10, Placentia Valencia 4

Sun Valley Poly 4, Oceanside 2

Sultana 13, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8

Temescal Canyon 10, JW North 4

Torrance 13, El Segundo 3

Trabuco Hills 11, Millikan 4

University City 5, South East 2

Viewpoint 18, Colfax 1

West 7, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0

West Adams 19, Los Angeles 3

Westlake 1, Thousand Oaks 0

Westview 4, San Pedro 2

Whittier 8, Schurr 7

Softball

Bassett 19, Garey 15

El Modena 4, Beaumont 2

Bolsa Grande 9, Loara 0

Bonita 7, Bishop Amat 6

Cajon 7, Redlands East Valley 4

Camarillo 13, Burbank Burroughs 5

Charter Oak 17, Diamond Ranch 4

Citrus Valley 13, Redlands 3

Costa Mesa 12, Santa Ana 11

Covina 6, Northview 5

Duarte 7, Azusa 1

Excelsior Charter 17, Big Bear 5

El Segundo 19, Lawndale 0

Edgewood 15, La Puente 0

Fullerton 9, Troy 1

Garden Grove Santiago 13, Rancho Alamitos 0

Glendale 17, Pasadena 5

Glendora 8, Alta Loma 6

Great Oak 6, Grand Terrace 2

Jesuit 5, Indio 4

La Canada 3, Crescenta Valley 1

La Habra 12, Buena Park 2

Lakewood St. Joseph 14, Cantrell-Sacred Heart 9

La Quinta 8, Jesuit 7

Lompoc 10, Santa Maria St. Joseph 1

Lompoc Cabrillo 13, Templeton 1

Long Beach Poly 7, Wilmington Banning 2

Los Amigos 6, La Quinta 2

Middle College 22, Animo Robinson 1

Mission Viejo 3, Esperanza 2

Noli Indian 24, Rancho Christian 11

Norco 7, Gahr 4

North 3, West 1

Oak Hills 7, Apple Valley 4

Ontario Christian 11, San Bernardino 6

Orange Lutheran 7, Rio Mesa 0

Paloma Valley 6, Temecula Valley 5

Palos Verdes 5, Mira Costa 2

Providence 7, Flintridge Prep 2

Ramona Convent 6, Bishop County-Loretto 4

Rio Mesa 4, Vista Murrieta 3

San Dimas 13, West Covina 4

Segerstrom 14, Godinez 4

Sierra Vista 21, Workman 1

Sunny Hills 7, Sonora 3

Torrance 12, South 0

Valley View 10, Dana Hills 0

Vasquez 12, Faith Baptist 1

Vista Murrieta 5, Orange Lutheran 1

