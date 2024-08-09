Advertisement
High School Sports

Valencia’s running back tradition continues with the fastest of all, Brian Bonner

Junior running back Brian Bonner of Valencia.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Valencia High has had its share of outstanding running backs through the years, from Manuel White to Shane Vereen to Steven Manfro.

Now the Vikings have their fastest running back of all, junior Brian Bonner, who ran a 10.48 100 meters last spring.

Larry Muir, head coach since 2007, couldn’t be happier with Bonner’s continued development.

Advertisement

“He’s a special player,” Muir said.

There’s genuine excitement and anticipation to see what Bonner will be able to accomplish this season with his speed, from returning kickoffs to taking handoffs to catching short swing passes out of the backfield.

Muir is also pleased with the development of junior quarterback Brady Bretthauer.

The Vikings have a young team and must rebuild their offensive and defensive lines. They will scrimmage Highland next week before facing a competitive opener against Simi Valley on the road on Aug. 23. The Pioneers won the Division 6 title last season and also return an outstanding running back in Brice Hawkins.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement