Valencia’s running back tradition continues with the fastest of all, Brian Bonner

Valencia High has had its share of outstanding running backs through the years, from Manuel White to Shane Vereen to Steven Manfro.

Now the Vikings have their fastest running back of all, junior Brian Bonner, who ran a 10.48 100 meters last spring.

Larry Muir, head coach since 2007, couldn’t be happier with Bonner’s continued development.

Advertisement

“He’s a special player,” Muir said.

Junior running back Brian Bonner of Valencia. 10.48 100 meters. Vikings are going to turn him loose. pic.twitter.com/FVxVcfAhLm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 9, 2024

There’s genuine excitement and anticipation to see what Bonner will be able to accomplish this season with his speed, from returning kickoffs to taking handoffs to catching short swing passes out of the backfield.

Muir is also pleased with the development of junior quarterback Brady Bretthauer.

The Vikings have a young team and must rebuild their offensive and defensive lines. They will scrimmage Highland next week before facing a competitive opener against Simi Valley on the road on Aug. 23. The Pioneers won the Division 6 title last season and also return an outstanding running back in Brice Hawkins.

