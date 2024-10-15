Jack Epstein, who coached QB Warren Moon at Hamilton High, dies at 91

Jack Epstein, who coached NFL stars Warren Moon and Rod Martin during their days at Hamilton High in the 1970s, died on Monday at his home in Redondo Beach. He was 91.

Epstein began a 21-year high school football coaching career at Hamilton in 1967. He helped develop Moon, a 2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee at quarterback. Moon later joined Epstein for one year at West L.A. College in 1974. Martin, a linebacker and star for USC and the Raiders, was another player from Hamilton under Epstein a year behind Moon.

Epstein coached at Narbonne for six years beginning in 1977 and later at Palisades for seven years before retiring in 1992.

Last year, when Epstein turned 90, a group of his former players showed up to reminisce with him and offer thanks for helping “change their lives” through his influence as a coach, according to friend Joe Saltzman.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara, three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.