High School Sports

Girls’ high school volleyball: Regional playoff results and updated schedule

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

OPEN DIVISION

First Round

Cathedral Catholic d. Los Alamitos, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Redondo Union d. Marymount, 25-20, 23-25, 28-30, 25-9, 15-10

Sierra Canyon d. Mira Costa, 23-25, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-7

Mater Dei d. Torrey Pines, 19-25, 13-25, 25-16, 25-13, 15-13

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

#8 San Luis Obispo at #1 Huntington Beach

#5 Francis Parker at #4 Palos Verdes

#14 Oaks Christian at #11 Liberty

#10 Santa Margarita at #2 Temecula Valley, 5 p.m.

DIVISION II

#9 Bishop Diego at #1 Bakersfield Christian

#5 Eastlake at #4 San Dieguito Academy

#11 Windward at #3 Bishop’s

#7 Long Beach Poly at #2 Bakersfield Centennial

DIVISION III

#8 Point Loma at #1 Central Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

#5 Corona at #4 El Dorado

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Porterville

#7 El Capitan at #2 Palisades

DIVISION IV

#8 Laguna Beach at #1 Walnut

#5 Santana at #4 Brawley

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Crossroads

#7 Chatsworth at #2 South Pasadena, 5 p.m.

DIVISION V

#8 Charter Oak at #1 Eagle Rock

#5 Bell Gardens at #4 California City

#14 Southwest SD at #11 Woodlake

#10 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at #2 Reseda

Note: Semifinals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds; finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; state finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

