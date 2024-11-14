Girls’ high school volleyball: Regional playoff results and updated schedule
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
OPEN DIVISION
First Round
Cathedral Catholic d. Los Alamitos, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Redondo Union d. Marymount, 25-20, 23-25, 28-30, 25-9, 15-10
Sierra Canyon d. Mira Costa, 23-25, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-7
Mater Dei d. Torrey Pines, 19-25, 13-25, 25-16, 25-13, 15-13
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
#8 San Luis Obispo at #1 Huntington Beach
#5 Francis Parker at #4 Palos Verdes
#14 Oaks Christian at #11 Liberty
#10 Santa Margarita at #2 Temecula Valley, 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
#9 Bishop Diego at #1 Bakersfield Christian
#5 Eastlake at #4 San Dieguito Academy
#11 Windward at #3 Bishop’s
#7 Long Beach Poly at #2 Bakersfield Centennial
DIVISION III
#8 Point Loma at #1 Central Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
#5 Corona at #4 El Dorado
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Porterville
#7 El Capitan at #2 Palisades
DIVISION IV
#8 Laguna Beach at #1 Walnut
#5 Santana at #4 Brawley
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Crossroads
#7 Chatsworth at #2 South Pasadena, 5 p.m.
DIVISION V
#8 Charter Oak at #1 Eagle Rock
#5 Bell Gardens at #4 California City
#14 Southwest SD at #11 Woodlake
#10 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at #2 Reseda
Note: Semifinals in all divisions Saturday at higher seeds; finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; state finals in Divisions I & V Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; finals in Open, II, III & IV Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.
