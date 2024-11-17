Column: Harvard-Westlake goalkeeper Jackson Friedman is a standout for more reasons than his jersey

As part of soccer rules, goalkeepers are required to have a different jersey than their teammates. The color schemes have evolved into a fashion show, with brightness so loud (lime, purple, turquoise) that goalies look ready to be on an aircraft carrier directing fighter jets.

“They’re interesting people, so they deserve brightness,” Harvard-Westlake High coach Mike Erush said.

Perhaps the No. 1 goalie to watch this season is sophomore Jackson Friedman, who had seven shutouts as a freshman for the Mission League champion Wolverines.

Advertisement

During the offseason, he traveled to Holland to compete with a group of top California club players that made it to the championship match against European teams ages 15 to 16. Friedman was selected the MVP goalkeeper in the tournament, an award that would garner attention and respect for any player from the United States.

“We were underdogs coming from America playing against these top-tier European teams,” Friedman said. “We made it through our group and played in the semifinals against PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], one of the most famous clubs in France.”

Friedman had a save during a penalty shootout that helped his team win. It was the kind of experience that will stay with him for years to come as he climbs the soccer ladder. It was almost a culture shock seeing what the Americans are up against.

Advertisement

“They’re very dedicated to soccer, training four and five times a week. There’s a lot of passion for the game out there,” he said.

To learn what he’s up against and where he wants to go as a 15-year-old allows the 5-foot-11 Friedman to plan for the future. At one time, he had an invite to try out for the Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah, part of the MLS Next program that is designed to develop top youth players. Friedman decided his best path to success was embracing academics and athletics in the high school setting.

Erush, who also coaches Cal State Los Angeles, is like many coaches in Southern California having to engage in a balancing act as parents weigh playing high school soccer vs. promises and hype surrounding pay-for-play club programs and others promoted by USA Soccer and professional teams.

Advertisement

All Friedman can attest to is what he saw and heard when traveling to Europe.

“The playing style in Europe and other parts of the world is immensely different,” he said. “It’s a new sport in the United States. It’s tactics, it’s pure skill. It’s everything you can imagine. It’s more advanced. It’s more aggressive. It’s more a physical sport. In Europe, to play at a young age, it’s totally free in most cases.”

Those who run USA Soccer continue to look for ways to identify and develop American-born players. For Friedman, he became a goalie almost by accident. A friend invited him to a club practice when he was 8.

“The coach was missing a goalie,” Friedman said. “He told me, ‘Get into goal.’ With my school clothes on. I went in and surprisingly saved a lot of shots and had a lot of fun. I was told to come back and that’s how it started.”

Harvard-Westlake wants to be a factor in Southern Section Division 1 playoffs this season, The Wolverines also return standout scorer Theodore Ottosson. There’s top players at perennial powers Cathedral and Loyola. Cathedral has forward Angel Sandres and Loyola will rely on midfielder Will Hoshek.

Birmingham soccer players Adrian Diaz, left, and Steven Ramos in 2022. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Mater Dei, which won the Trinity League and the Southern Section Open Division titles last season, has several returnees, including the Trinity League defensive MVP in Avian Gonzalez-Flores and the offensive MVP, junior Ayden Romo, who had 23 goals, including the game winner in a 1-0 win over Arlington in the Division 1 final.

Advertisement

In the City Section, defending champion Birmingham returns four-year starters Steven Ramos and Adrian Diaz. Rival El Camino Real returns one of the City’s top scorers in Jonathan Rabinovitch.

Edison flag football and girls soccer star. https://t.co/s9eHZpCLbB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2024

In girls’ soccer, the talent level continues to rise. Etiwanda junior Scottlyn Antonucci has been captain of the USA U16 national team. Edison has Texas A&M commit Riley Crooks, also a star for the flag football team. Orange Lutheran has sophomore Makena Cook, the best flag football quarterback in the state. Other top players are graduating early to head off to college, like UCLA commit Siena Meyer of Newbury Park and Duke commit Avery Oder.

Corona Santiago and Santa Margarita are the teams to watch in the Southern Section. Defending champion Cleveland, Granada Hills, El Camino Real and Palisades will battle for the City title. The top returning City player is four-year starter Ana De Los Santos of Granada Hills.