Sadie Engelhardt captures her third state cross-country title

A smiling Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura High after winning the Division 2 state cross-country title on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

When it comes to leaving a lasting legacy, Sadie Engelhardt has done that and more while running for Ventura High.

The one and only Sadie Engelhardt wins her third state cross country title …. To go along with her four state track individual event titles and her one track relay event title! pic.twitter.com/JW93TP2kaW — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) November 30, 2024

In her final CIF state cross-country championship meet, Engelhardt won the Division II girls’ individual title on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno, her third in a row. It was her seventh individual state championship when including track and field. Her time was 16 minutes, 57.6 seconds, more than 30 seconds faster than her next closest pursuer. She has committed to North Carolina State.

Evan Noonan of Dana Hills also won a third straight individual title, taking the Division III boys’ race in 14:43.7.

It was a big day for Trabuco Hills, which set a team record in winning the Division I girls’ team title. The individual title went to Rylee Blade of Corona Santiago in 16:46.5. Holly Barker of Trabuco Hills placed second in 16:58.9.

In Division I boys, Beckman won the team title.

The @CIFState Boys Division II race finish as Hueneme’s J. R. Lesher mines gold and Jesuit becomes the first school in history to win TEN boys state team championships! pic.twitter.com/LCOZ8Q90ni — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) November 30, 2024

J.R. Lesher of Hueneme raced to a time of 14:43 to win the Division II boys’ race. He previously won the Ventura County championship. He prevailed in a close race with Tesoro’s Griffin Kushen, who finished in 14:44.6.

El Toro won the Division II girls’ state title, while Oaks Christian won the Division IV boys’ title.

The THREE-PEAT for Dana Hills senior Evan Noonan WINS the @CIFState Division 3 individual title in 14:43.7! pic.twitter.com/jAZcfPehBK — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) November 30, 2024

South Pasadena won the Division III girls’ championship, led by Abby Errington, who took the individual title in 16:57.5.

Sophomore Amelia Sarkisian of Brentwood on the Division V girls’ title in 17:31.8.

JSerra won the Division IV girls team title.

Back-to-back champ Eyan Turk of Woodcrest Christian wins the CIF D5 boys race in a time of 14:32.5🔥 Fastest time of the day! pic.twitter.com/UkC8b4mB1N — West Coast XC (@westcoast_xc) November 30, 2024

In Division V boys, Eyan Turk of Woodcrest Christian ran 14:32.5, the fastest boys time of the day, to take the individual title and a second consecutive championship.