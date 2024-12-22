The Times’ final top 25 high school football rankings for 2024

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ final top 25 high school football rankings for the 2024 season.

Mater Dei’s Tomuhini Topui (52) celebrates with teammate Semi Taulanga after beating De La Salle to complete a 13-0 season.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.