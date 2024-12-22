The Times’ final top 25 high school football rankings for 2024
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ final top 25 high school football rankings for the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Finish; Previous rank
1. MATER DEI (13-0); SS Division 1 champion, Open Division state champion; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-2); SS Division 1 runner-up; 3
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-3); SS Division 1 semifinalist; 5
4. MISSION VIEJO (10-1); SS Division 1 first round; 2
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-4); SS Division 1 semifinalist; 4
6. JSERRA (6-5); SS Division 1 first round; 6
7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-7); SS Division 1 first round; 7
8. SIERRA CANYON (7-4); SS Division 1 first round; 8
9. NEWBURY PARK (14-1); SS Division 2 champion, 1-AA regional runner-up; 14
10. INGLEWOOD (10-1); SS Division 1 first round; 12
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (11-3); SS Division 2 runner-up; 10
12. SERVITE (6-5); SS Division 1 first round; 9
13. EDISON (12-4); SS Division 3 champion, 1-A state champion; 24
14. SIMI VALLEY (12-2); SS Division 3 runner-up; 15
15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (9-4); SS Division 2 semifinalist; 19
Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.
16. YORBA LINDA (11-2); SS Division 2 semifinalist; 23
17. GARDENA SERRA (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; 11
18 . LOS ALAMITOS (6-6); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; 25
19. SAN CLEMENTE (6-6); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; NR
20. CHAPARRAL (7-4); SS Division 2 first round; 16
21. PALOS VERDES (11-5); SS Division 5 champion, 2-A state champion; NR
22. OXNARD PACIFICA (11-5); SS Division 4 champion, 2-AA state runner-up; NR
23. DAMIEN (8-3); SS Division 2 first round; 22
24. LEUZINGER (8-3); SS Division 2 first round; 20
25. OAK HILLS (10-1); SS Division 2 first round; 13
