The Times’ final top 25 high school football rankings for 2024

Mater Dei's Tomuhini Topui celebrates with teammate Semi Taulanga after beating De La Salle to complete a 13-0 season.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ final top 25 high school football rankings for the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Finish; Previous rank

1. MATER DEI (13-0); SS Division 1 champion, Open Division state champion; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-2); SS Division 1 runner-up; 3

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-3); SS Division 1 semifinalist; 5

4. MISSION VIEJO (10-1); SS Division 1 first round; 2

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-4); SS Division 1 semifinalist; 4

6. JSERRA (6-5); SS Division 1 first round; 6

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-7); SS Division 1 first round; 7

8. SIERRA CANYON (7-4); SS Division 1 first round; 8

9. NEWBURY PARK (14-1); SS Division 2 champion, 1-AA regional runner-up; 14

10. INGLEWOOD (10-1); SS Division 1 first round; 12

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (11-3); SS Division 2 runner-up; 10

12. SERVITE (6-5); SS Division 1 first round; 9

13. EDISON (12-4); SS Division 3 champion, 1-A state champion; 24

14. SIMI VALLEY (12-2); SS Division 3 runner-up; 15

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (9-4); SS Division 2 semifinalist; 19

16. YORBA LINDA (11-2); SS Division 2 semifinalist; 23

17. GARDENA SERRA (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; 11

18 . LOS ALAMITOS (6-6); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; 25

19. SAN CLEMENTE (6-6); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; NR

20. CHAPARRAL (7-4); SS Division 2 first round; 16

21. PALOS VERDES (11-5); SS Division 5 champion, 2-A state champion; NR

22. OXNARD PACIFICA (11-5); SS Division 4 champion, 2-AA state runner-up; NR

23. DAMIEN (8-3); SS Division 2 first round; 22

24. LEUZINGER (8-3); SS Division 2 first round; 20

25. OAK HILLS (10-1); SS Division 2 first round; 13
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

