Prep talk: Quincy Watson’s outside hoop will receive lots of action in 2025

Quincy Watson of Loyola High spends hours shooting at a hoop in the street at home.

Quincy Watson’s portable hoop is left on the street adjacent to the family residence in Pacific Palisades.

From the day Watson moved to the neighborhood, the hoop has received nonstop activity in morning, afternoon and sometimes evening. People driving by should know by now it belongs to the junior guard from Loyola High who is passionate about practicing his shooting form.

So far, practice makes perfect. He’s the leading scorer for the 13-3 Cubs. Coach Damaine Powell has so much confidence in Watson that he’s given him the green light to pretty much shoot from anywhere — as long as he knows he can make it.

Highlights from our win and my 30 point outing against sun valley poly 12/14 pic.twitter.com/EIwA0NQcQb — Quincy Watson (@QuincyWatson20) December 15, 2024

Watson figures to be working on his long-range shots because Loyola is scheduled to play in the Mission and Trinity leagues showcase at the Intuit Dome on Jan. 10. Loyola will play Chaminade at 12:30 p.m.

Watson just needs to make sure the hoop stays out of the way of cars. You never know, one of those L.A. drivers who like to honk horns might get upset. ...

Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 at Inglewood and Morningside. pic.twitter.com/ODMZfZdt2E — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 29, 2024

Since Washington Prep got a group of transfer students from defending City Section champion King/Drew eligible on Dec. 27, the Generals are 3-0. All-City guard Donald Thompson Jr. leads the group. Games to mark down on the calendar include Jan. 22 against King/Drew at Washington Prep and Feb. 7 at King/Drew. ...

I am blessed for all the people that made this season possible. #year3 pic.twitter.com/5Mj5DUZFh9 — Brady Smigiel (@BradySmigiel) December 30, 2024

Hamilton (7-2) and Westchester (10-3) are looking to be prime challengers to Birmingham (9-5) for the City Section Open Division girls’ basketball title. They play in a big Western League opener Monday at Westchester.

