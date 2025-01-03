Prep talk: Birmingham soccer receives boost from sophomore Carlos Esnal
Birmingham’s boys’ soccer team has stamped itself as perhaps the No. 1 team in Southern California after winning the Nike SoCal tournament championship with a 3-2 in over Montclair.
The big surprise was sophomore Carlos Esnal scoring all three goals in his first start. He’s a transfer from El Camino Real.
“For a sophomore, he’s very mature in the way he plays,” coach Gus Villalobos said. “I think he’s going to be somebody who gives people problems.”
Birmingham is 12-1 and picked up a rare victory over San Clemente last week. Before anyone starts giving the Patriots a City Section championship, just remember that Birmingham’s only loss came to an Oxnard team that rival El Camino Real has beaten.
Birmingham is loaded with talent. A pair of four-year standouts, Adrian Diaz and Steven Ramos, have committed to UC Riverside and Cal State Northridge, respectively. Diaz has scored 13 goals.
Birmingham has showdowns with El Camino Real on Jan. 15 at El Camino Real and Jan. 31 at home.
Long Beach Poly has selected Lakewood coach Justin Utupo as its new football coach. ...
Among the players named to the NFL Pro Bowl are four former high schools players from Southern California _ quarterback Sam Darnold (San Clemente), quarterback Jayden Daniels (Cajon), receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (Mater Dei) and special teams player Brendan Schooler (Mission Viejo). ...
