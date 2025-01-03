Prep basketball roundup: Peyton White of Crespi an example of player development

Peyton White of Crespi scored 26 points to help his team win its seventh consecutive game Friday over Washington Prep.

Player development has become the favorite term to describe what parents and others are seeking when children participate in sports. And, if you want an example of someone who is truly making the most of player development, that would be 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior Peyton White of Crespi.

He has evolved from someone who was strictly a post player when he entered high school to someone throwing down dunks as he drives past defenders as a senior. He had three dunks Friday, two off drives, while scoring 26 points in Crespi’s 65-53 victory over Washington Prep at Inglewood High, the Celts’ seventh consecutive win.

White is still posting up, still rebounding, but his improvement as a ball handler and shooter, coupled with his physicality, allows him to create mismatches that should help him when he leaves in the fall for Nevada.

Too easy for Peyton White. Crespi leads Washington Prep 19-10 after one. pic.twitter.com/37ClC48M9a — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 4, 2025

“I feel I put a lot of work in and am showing it,” he said.

Crespi (14-3) beat a Washington Prep team that had won its first three games since a group of transfers became eligible on Dec. 27. The Generals are a definite City Section Open Division title contender aided by three transfers from defending champion King/Drew. Donald Thompson Jr., an All-City guard for King/Drew last season, had 18 points.

Isaiah Barnes supported White by scoring 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Washington Prep closed to within 38-36 of the Celts in the second half.

Crespi begins Mission League play next week, and White’s physicality will be something opponents will have to deal with.

Inglewood 87, Narbonne 39: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 37 points in three quarters for Inglewood.

San Diego 74, King/Drew 63: Joshan Webster had 26 points for King/Drew.

Santa Margarita 73, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 42: Kaiden Bailey finished with 23 points for the 13-3 Eagles.

St. John Bosco 61, Utah Layton Christian 32: Chris Komin scored 17 points, Christian Collins had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Max Ellis added 14 points for the Braves.

Eastvale Roosevelt 77, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor 51: Brayden Burries had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Issac Williamson added 21 points for Roosevelt.

Brentwood 72, Viewpoint 66: Freshman Shalen Sheppard and AJ Okoh each scored 14 points for Brentwood in a Gold Coast League game. Aeneas Grullon scored 32 points for Viewpoint.

Saugus 61, Palisades 48: Bryce Mejia led Saugus with 18 points.

St. Francis 50, Bishop O’Dowd 41: DeLan Grant had 17 points for St. Francis.

St. Anthony 83, Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass 81: Aman Haynes had 36 points for St. Anthony.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 40: Zachary White had 22 points and Tyran Stokes 17 for the Knights.