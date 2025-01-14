Prep talk: The Kymans keep it positive when rooting for son
It’s always fun to find parents being positive and supportive when their children are participating in high school sports. Michelle and Coley Kyman made the transition from athletes themselves to coaches to parents, and now they can be found cheering on their son, Brayden, at Santa Margarita basketball games.
Michelle was a standout volleyball player at El Toro and won a national championship playing for UCLA. Coley was a standout football and volleyball player at Reseda, became the starting quarterback at Cal State Northridge and a Hall of Fame volleyball player for the Matadors.
Together, they coached El Toro’s girls’ volleyball team for several years, beginning in 1999. Then their oldest son, Jake, was born. He’d later become a standout basketball player for Santa Margarita and UCLA. Coley focused on coaching him and later Brayden. There’s always a chance they might return to coaching when Brayden graduates in another year, but for now they’re enjoying being parents.
Neither boy was interested in playing volleyball. The big question is whether Coley ever beats Brayden, who has grown to 6 feet 7, in a game of one-on-one basketball.
“Never,” Brayden said. …
There are several girls’ basketball showcases scheduled on Saturdays this month in an effort to help schools that had games canceled. ...
The Mission League will resume basketball games on Tuesday except for St. Francis vs. Crespi, which will be postponed.
