Prep basketball roundup: Devin Moody of Manual Arts sets school record with 64 points
- Share via
-
Devin Moody, a 6-foot-4 senior at Manual Arts who was the Exposition League player of the year last season, scored a school-record 64 points on Wednesday night in a 100-42 win over Rivera. That breaks the record of 63 held by Freeman Williams.
Moody is averaging 30.1 points for the 7-8 Toilers.
Cleveland 76, Taft 47: Kamari King scored 19 points for the Cavaliers in a West Valley League opener.
Birmingham 59, El Camino Real 42: Mandell Anthony led Birmingham with 19 points and five steals.
Chatsworth 62, Granada Hills 45: Alijah Arenas and Taj Unuakhalu each had 18 points for the Chancellors.
Sun Valley Poly 67, Arleta 48: JD Wyatt scored 32 points for Poly in the East Valley League win.
Grant 95, Verdugo Hills 35: Champ Merrill had 18 points for the Lancers and Wizdom Barnes added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
King/Drew 86, Fremont 20: Josahn Webster had 32 points for King/Drew.
JSerra 60, Mater Dei 52: BJ Davis-Ray had 20 points in the big Trinity League win for JSerra.
St. John Bosco 66, Servite 39: Chris Komin had 17 points for the Braves.
Santa Margarita 65, Orange Lutheran 38: Kaiden Bailey scored 16 points for the Eagles, who are in first place in the Trinity League.
Damien 74, Chino Hills 58: Jayden Avina finished with 24 points in the Baseline League win.
Rancho Cucamonga 67, Etiwanda 41: McKel Shedrick had 18 points in the Baseline League win.
Oak Park 69, Simi Valley 28: Point guard Cody Fleetwood scored 15 points and Jadon Holmes added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Oak Park.
Oaks Christian 71, Calabasas 48: The Lions picked up the Marmonte League win behind Stevie Amar Jr., who had 21 points.
Los Alamitos 74, Fountain Valley 65: Trent Minter finished with 19 points and Samori Guyness 18 points for Los Alamitos.
St. Bernard 60, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 54: Preston Ezewiro scored 15 points as St. Bernard inflicted the first Del Rey League loss on St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
Girls’ basketball
Sierra Canyon 95, Chaminade 31: Jerzy Robinson led the 17-1 Trailblazers with 31 points and eight rebounds.
Birmingham 66, El Camino Real 53: The Patriots won their West Valley League opener behind Kayla Tanijiri, who had 18 points.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.