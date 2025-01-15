Prep basketball roundup: Devin Moody of Manual Arts sets school record with 64 points

Devin Moody, a 6-foot-4 senior at Manual Arts who was the Exposition League player of the year last season, scored a school-record 64 points on Wednesday night in a 100-42 win over Rivera. That breaks the record of 63 held by Freeman Williams.

Moody is averaging 30.1 points for the 7-8 Toilers.

Cleveland 76, Taft 47: Kamari King scored 19 points for the Cavaliers in a West Valley League opener.

Birmingham 59, El Camino Real 42: Mandell Anthony led Birmingham with 19 points and five steals.

Chatsworth 62, Granada Hills 45: Alijah Arenas and Taj Unuakhalu each had 18 points for the Chancellors.

Sun Valley Poly 67, Arleta 48: JD Wyatt scored 32 points for Poly in the East Valley League win.

Grant 95, Verdugo Hills 35: Champ Merrill had 18 points for the Lancers and Wizdom Barnes added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

King/Drew 86, Fremont 20: Josahn Webster had 32 points for King/Drew.

JSerra 60, Mater Dei 52: BJ Davis-Ray had 20 points in the big Trinity League win for JSerra.

St. John Bosco 66, Servite 39: Chris Komin had 17 points for the Braves.

Santa Margarita 65, Orange Lutheran 38: Kaiden Bailey scored 16 points for the Eagles, who are in first place in the Trinity League.

Damien 74, Chino Hills 58: Jayden Avina finished with 24 points in the Baseline League win.

Rancho Cucamonga 67, Etiwanda 41: McKel Shedrick had 18 points in the Baseline League win.

Oak Park 69, Simi Valley 28: Point guard Cody Fleetwood scored 15 points and Jadon Holmes added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Oak Park.

Oaks Christian 71, Calabasas 48: The Lions picked up the Marmonte League win behind Stevie Amar Jr., who had 21 points.

Los Alamitos 74, Fountain Valley 65: Trent Minter finished with 19 points and Samori Guyness 18 points for Los Alamitos.

St. Bernard 60, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 54: Preston Ezewiro scored 15 points as St. Bernard inflicted the first Del Rey League loss on St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 95, Chaminade 31: Jerzy Robinson led the 17-1 Trailblazers with 31 points and eight rebounds.

Birmingham 66, El Camino Real 53: The Patriots won their West Valley League opener behind Kayla Tanijiri, who had 18 points.