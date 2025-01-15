Two USC film students try to hit it big with Super Bowl contest

The ad from Ryan M. Robinson and Zach Schenouda for a Super Bowl contest is entitled “The Barbershop.”

Two USC film students who have been good friends since their days at Anaheim Canyon High are trying to win the Doritos Crash the Super Bowl contest after making an ad.

Voting opened this week and will continue through Jan. 28.

Ryan M. Robinson and Zach Schenouda made “The Barbershop.” It is one of the semifinalists. Here’s the link to watch their entry.

They’ve been making films together since their sophomore year at Canyon and are now seniors studying film production at USC.

Winning the competition could change their lives, but making films is something they hope to keep doing.