Prep sports roundup: Birmingham defeats El Camino Real 1-0 in boys’ soccer

El Camino Real High soccer players huddle after a loss to rival Birmingham on Friday.

With its leading goal scorer, Jonathan Rabinovitch, sidelined because of an ankle injury, El Camino Real lacked a scoring threat and was beaten by Birmingham 1-0 in a West Valley League boys’ soccer rematch on Friday night. Rabinovitch scored two goals in a 3-0 ECR defeat of the Patriots earlier this season.

By winning, Birmingham (18-2) pulled into a first-place tie with El Camino Real (13-2). If both teams win out, El Camino Real would receive the No. 1 seed for the first City Section Open Division playoffs by virtue of goal deferential in the two games they’ve faced each other.

Carlos Esnal scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Angel Pozo and goalkeeper Armando Cervantes made several important saves. Birmingham came out with more intensity than the first meeting.

“They were definitely tougher defensively,” El Camino Real coach Ian Kogan said of Birmingham.

Triton Boys’ Soccer defeats San Juan Hills 3-1 tonight in important SCL match. Tritons take sole possession of 1st place with one to go. Griffin Blair, Max Jolley & Jonah Levandofsky with the goals. Watch Jonah score on the PK here! 👍💪⚽️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/HOIZydKDtV — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) February 1, 2025

San Clemente 3, San Juan Hills 1: The Tritons took over sole possession of first place in the South Coast League.

Girls’ soccer

San Pedro 12, Narbonne 2: The Pirates are 16-0-2 and 5-0 in league. Leilani Phillips became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 86 goals.

Boys’ basketball

Westchester 66, Venice 55: The Comets (14-9, 7-0) picked up an important Western League win even though their top player, Tajh Ariza, had to sit out after an ejection in the previous game. Ty Ingram scored 30 points for the Comets. Next up for Westchester are games against its two closest pursuers, Fairfax and Palisades, on Wednesday at Fairfax and Friday at Westchester.

Cleveland 57, Taft 54: Cayden Kelly led the Cavaliers with 13 points.

Birmingham 79, El Camino Real 62: Andre Smith had 21 points for Birmingham.

Chatsworth 62, Granada Hills 44: Alijah Arenas had 25 points and Taj Unuakhalu finished with 20 rebounds for the Chancellors.

Sun Valley Poly 102, Verdugo Hills 56: JD Wyatt scored 54 points in the East Valley League win.

Senior night for JD Wyatt and his father, Joe, head coach at Sun Valley Poly. pic.twitter.com/io5CEaK3xO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 1, 2025

Santa Margarita 65, JSerra 60: The Eagles picked up a key Trinity League road victory to stay in the mix for a league title. Kaiden Bailey scored 24 points. Brannon Martinsen had 17 points for JSerra.

Crean Lutheran 76, Cypress 53: The Crestview League championship was clinched by Crean Lutheran.

Heritage Christian 71, Maranatha 46: Tae Simmons scored 27 points and Dillan Shaw had 22 points for 24-3 Heritage Christian.

Crossroads 58, Windward 55: Lucas Boze had 22 points in the Gold Coast League upset for Crossroads.

North Torrance 68, El Segundo 66: The Saxons won the Pioneer League title with a double overtime victory.

Tesoro 61, San Juan Hills 57: Max Draper finished with 17 points in the win for Tesoro.

Blair 74, San Marino 47: The Vikings improved to 6-0 in the Rio Hondo League. Tim Anderson scored 35 points and Jaleel Hunter had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

South Pasadena 78, Temple City 48: Jack Madison’s 22 points and 10 rebounds helped South Pasadena improve to 6-1 in the Rio Hondo League.

La Mirada 82, Dominguez 34: Gene Roebuck scored 25 points for 22-4 La Mirada.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 67, St. Bernard 60: Kayleb Kearse and Douglas Langford Jr. each had 17 points for 16-9 PMA.

Westlake 81, Newbury Park 35: The Warriors improved to 8-1 in league. Austin Maziasz had 21 points.

Oaks Christian 73, Calabasas 50: Stevie Amar had 23 points and Isayah Garcia 21 points for the Lions, who are 9-0 in the Marmonte League

King/Drew 85, Fremont 29: Junior Josahn Webster scored 42 points for King/Drew.

Valencia 71, Canyon Country Canyon 61: Dabe Princewill had 19 points for Valencia.

Saugus 62, Golden Valley 51: Bryce Mejia led Saugus with 19 points.

Palisades 55, LACES 42: Tommy Pickens led Palisades with 19 points. The Dolphins play Fairfax on Monday at Pierce College in a battle for second place in the Western League.

St. Bonaventure 92, Santa Clara 65: Mathew Wilson finished with 39 points for 21-6 St. Bonaventure.

Redondo Union 83, Palos Verdes 46: Brayden Miner had 18 points for Redondo Union, which hosts Mira Costa on Tuesday to decide Bay League championship.

Verbum Dei 71, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 43: Verbum Dei clinched the Santa Fe League title, its first league title in more than a decade.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 68, Chaminade 38: Jerzy Robinson had 29 points for 23-1 Sierra Canyon.