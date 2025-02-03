Advertisement
Prep talk: Los Alamitos celebrates four players with 1,000 points scored

From left, Trent Minter, Wesley Trevino, coach Nate Berger, Liam Gray and Samori Guyness of Los Alamitos.
The four seniors on Los Alamitos who each joined the 1,000-points club: Trent Minter, left, Wesley Trevino, Liam Gray and Samori Guyness with coach Nate Berger, center.
(Los Alamitos)
By Eric Sondheimer
It’s a bit astonishing to think that Los Alamitos High has four basketball players who have each scored more than 1,000 points during their four-year career. And all the points were scored as Los Alamitos students.

Trent Minter, Wes Trevino, Liam Gray and Samori Guyness pulled off the feat. The fact they stayed together for four years is notable in an era of player movement.

Los Alamitos is 19-8 and 11-0 in the Sunset League. Coach Nate Berger scheduled one of the toughest group of nonleague games for his senior-dominated teams in preparation for the playoffs. …

