Contreras football coach Manuel Guevara returns following change in school policy

Following a week of controversy and discussions, Contreras football coach Manuel Guevara said Friday he and his staff have returned after rescinding their resignations following a decision by the school administration to change a policy that had previously banned all sports teams on campus from holding offseason workouts.

Guevara’s resignation ignited protests by parents and students. They pointed out that denying football players the chance to strengthen their bodies in the offseason could be a safety issue.

“We are excited and eager to continue to build from our success last year,” Guevara said. “We have amazing kids that we cannot wait to start coaching again.”