Contreras football coach resigns in protest for not allowing off-season training

When it comes to strange athletic decisions in 2025, Contreras High might move to No. 1.

Football coach Manuel Guevara said he and his staff have resigned after being told they would not be permitted to hold any offseason workouts with players. He said he usually starts in January with weight training and speed training but those would be prohibited even though he doesn’t get paid and the training would happen after school.

“We can’t have any contact with athletes until the summer,” Guevara said.

He said he was told all sports at Contreras would not be able to work out in their off seasons in an effort to increase participation in other sports.

The Los Angeles Unified School District athletics office had yet to learn about the Contreras edict Wednesday. A message left for Contreras’ athletic director was not returned.

Guevara said some football players were distraught and contemplating transferring. Guevara has been head coach for two seasons and worked at Contreras for 16 years.

In high school sports, many football programs train year round. If Contreras sticks with its new policy, it remains to be seen if any coach would want to take on the responsibility of putting together a competitive team with the new restrictions.

