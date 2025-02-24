Prep baseball/softball roundup: Crespi’s Jackson Eisenhauer throws two-hit shutout

Senior pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer of Crespi High has earned so much respect and confidence from his coach, Mike Glendenning, that he has been installed as the Celts’ pitcher for Tuesday games.

“He’s improved so much,” Glendenning said.

Eisenhauer’s development was on display Monday in a semifinal game of the Easton baseball tournament. He struck out 10, walked two and allowed two hits in a 4-0 victory over St. Francis. Troy Miller had a first-inning RBI single for the Celts (4-0), who will play Simi Valley in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. final at Birmingham.

One of the best players in the Mission League, four-year starter Jordan Lewallen of St. Francis. Line-drive single. pic.twitter.com/SPgtxmCV6h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 24, 2025

Diego Velazquez had a two-run double.

Simi Valley 5, Chaminade 3: Danny Pina had a double, single and three RBIs to send Simi Valley (4-0) into the Easton tournament championship game.

Bell 4, Maywood CES 2: The Eagles stayed unbeaten. Jesse Anguiano had three hits and also struck out five in four innings for Bell. Gustavo Ramirez contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Bishop Alemany 5, Oaks Christian 4: Jayden Lusk hit a two-run home run for Alemany. Quentin Young hit a two-run home run for Oaks Christian.

Paloma Valley 2, Redlands East Valley 0: Jacob Melendez struck out 10 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings for Paloma Valley (4-0).

Paraclete 2, Saugus 0: Jacob Draper threw four scoreless innings for Paraclete.

Birmingham 7, Hart 3: Isaac Monterrubio had three hits and three RBIs while Zion Waddell added three hits and two RBIs to lead the Patriots. Freshman Jordan Lindsay also had three hits for Birmingham (3-1).

Cleveland 2, Culver City 1: Otis Bush allowed one hit in five innings for Cleveland.

Calabasas 7, Castaic 5: Luc Olson struck out six in in six innings for Calabasas.

Granada Hills 2, Ventura 1: Alex Schmidt homered for Granada Hills.

Softball

Carson 10, Peninsula 3: Kayleigh Allen had three hits for Carson.