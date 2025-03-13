Prep talk: The rise of Crespi High pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer

Senior pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer of Crespi High is 3-0 with 19 scoreless innings.

After he threw just 11 innings last season while coming back from an injury, Jackson Eisenhauer’s improvement this season has been stunning. The Crespi High right-hander is 3-0 without giving up any runs in 19 innings.

“I spent a lot of time in the weight room,” he said. “Putting on strength has been a big part of it.”

Eisenhauer showed up as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound freshman. Now he’s a 6-foot, 175-pound senior. He spent time getting stronger under the guidance of former El Camino Real standout Woody Cliffords, who has a private training service.

“He made massive improvements over the fall and winter — strength, stability, power,” Cliffords said. “He still has room to grow.”

He has helped Crespi to a 6-0 record. Now he and Tyler Walton give the Celts an imposing one-two pitching duo. …

Former L.A. Jordan football coach Derek Benton is the new football coach at Fremont. …

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.