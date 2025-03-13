Prep talk: The rise of Crespi High pitcher Jackson Eisenhauer
After he threw just 11 innings last season while coming back from an injury, Jackson Eisenhauer’s improvement this season has been stunning. The Crespi High right-hander is 3-0 without giving up any runs in 19 innings.
“I spent a lot of time in the weight room,” he said. “Putting on strength has been a big part of it.”
Eisenhauer showed up as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound freshman. Now he’s a 6-foot, 175-pound senior. He spent time getting stronger under the guidance of former El Camino Real standout Woody Cliffords, who has a private training service.
“He made massive improvements over the fall and winter — strength, stability, power,” Cliffords said. “He still has room to grow.”
He has helped Crespi to a 6-0 record. Now he and Tyler Walton give the Celts an imposing one-two pitching duo. …
Former L.A. Jordan football coach Derek Benton is the new football coach at Fremont. …
