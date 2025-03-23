Advertisement
Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2024-25 All-Star basketball teams

Ontario Christian's Kaleena Smith, left, drives past Etiwanda's Chasity Rice.
Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith drives past Etiwanda’s Chasity Rice during the Southern Section Open Division championship game. Smith is The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Eastvale Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries and Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith headline the L.A. Times’ 2024-25 All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.

