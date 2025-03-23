Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2024-25 All-Star basketball teams
Eastvale Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries and Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith headline the L.A. Times’ 2024-25 All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.
- 1
Brayden Burries led Eastvale Roosevelt High to the Open Division state championship after winning the Southern Section title.
- 2
Sophomore Kaleena Smith led Ontario Christian High to the Southern Section Open Division championship during a 30-2 season in 2024-25.
- 3
Stephen Singleton of Eastvale Roosevelt High guided his team to Open Division titles.
- 4
First-year coach Aundre Cummings of Ontario Christian High guided his team to the Southern Section Open Division championship.
- 5
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 10-member All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season.
- 6
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 10-member All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season.
- 7
Eastvale Roosevelt finishes No. 1 in the Los Angeles Times’ boys’ basketball rankings for Southland teams.
- 8
Etiwanda finishes No. 1 in girls’ basketball rankings for Southland teams in 2024-25 provided by CalHiSports.com.