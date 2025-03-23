Girls’ basketball coach of the year: Aundre Cummings of Ontario Christian

After 12 years coaching boys’ basketball and one season as an assistant girls’ coach, Aundre Cummings took on the challenge as the head coach of a talented but young Ontario Christian girls’ basketball team this season.

Taking on top opponents around the country, there was little time for the Knights to question his decisions. It was either embrace his ways or be unprepared for what was about to hit them. Players bought in and the rest is history.

Ontario Christian went 30-2, defeated Etiwanda twice, defeated Sierra Canyon twice and handed the first defeat of the season to San Jose Archbishop Mitty en route to winning the Southern Section Open Division championship.

For being able to convince his talented group to play together and handle expectations and pressure, Cummings has been selected The Times’ coach of the year in girls ‘basketball.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” he said. “It’s scary when you get a position like this. Is the team going to buy into my style of coaching and how I hold players accountable? It’s the biggest shock and reward that I can do it my way and it would work.”