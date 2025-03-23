Girls’ basketball player of the year: Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian

Kaleena Smith of Ontario draws contact on her way to the basket. She is The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year.

As the smallest player on the court, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian High still makes the greatest impact with her skills, intellect and instincts.

It’s a sight to behold as she dribbles around opponents, makes an assist or pulls up for a three. Fans know they are watching a trendsetter, because after games they surround her seeking a photo or an autograph.

After averaging 23.2 points and 8.1 assists while leading her team to its first Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball championship, Smith has been selected The Times’ player of the year in high school girls basketball.

“She’s a culture changer,” coach Aundre Cummings said.

Ontario Christian rose up to go 30-2 and pick up wins over powers Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda twice. Smith showed unselfishness and real improvement even though her scoring total dropped from averaging 34.9 points as a freshman. She helped others achieve individual success by being a facilitator, which led to team success.

In the 65-63 victory over Etiwanda in the Open Division final, Smith made three clutch free throws in the final seconds to clinch the win. “It’s second nature and God was with me,” she said. Smith finished with eight assists and 13 points.

Smith’s work ethic spread to teammates, as she worked out after practices and before school to improve her shot. As women’s basketball continues to rise, young players like Smith prepare to add their talent and determination to the cast.

With two years left in high school, Smith is already becoming a national player. Adidas signed her to an NIL deal. College coaches can’t wait to begin the recruiting process with official visits.

She continues to work on getting stronger so she can score through contact.

“She impacts the game,” Cummings said. “Her humility is contagious. It’s a blessing to see.”